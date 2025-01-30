Josh Brolin contracted Bell's Palsy due to extreme stress

Josh Brolin's health was on the line during a "stressful" move to Montecito, California.

On SiriusXM's "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, Brolin explained to the host that he contracted a "mild case" of Bell's Palsy due to his move.

"I got so stressed out about moving here because it represented something very specific to me that I ended up contracting a mild case of Bell’s Palsy," Brolin said.

Lowe questioned if Brolin knew for sure that his medical condition derived from stress, and the actor said, "Absolutely a hundred percent. There’s nothing else to blame it on."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's Palsy "is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Often the weakness is short-term and improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side is hard to close."

Brolin told Lowe that he was previously diagnosed with Bell's Palsy in another stressful situation.

"The last time I got Bell’s Palsy was 17 years ago when I was thinking about moving back up here. So, the two times I’ve gotten Bell’s Palsy are when I was thinking about moving up here. And then I moved up here, and I was like, ‘Oh! it’s all good,'" Brolin said.

Lowe asked Brolin if he has been able to get "to the other side" when it comes to connecting Montecito with certain memories, and he explained that "all these good memories are starting to come up."

Brolin said, "I’m like, wow, I remember when I was on Biltmore, we’re down in Butterfly. Was it Miramar? All these great things. So all these things are popping out of the ground. My childhood wasn’t as severe as I kind of illustrated it to be. Which we do anyway, as writers and storytellers, we make everything more dramatic and more severe. And not that it wasn’t, because I think it was. But, all the other stuff came too, and it’s been really nice."

The "Goonies" star lives in California with his wife, Kathryn Boyd, and their daughters, Westlyn and Chapel. Brolin was previously married to Alice Adair, who he has two adult children with, Trevor and Eden.

Brolin's health update comes a week after he joked about "quitting acting" after "Dune: Part Two" director Denis Villeneuve received a major Oscars snub.

Brolin, who has starred in both "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two," had previously threatened to quit acting if Villeneuve's work in the sequel was not recognized.

"Just want to say congratulations on the ‘Dune’ best picture nomination, to Greig Fraser on cinematography, for best visual effects, for Patrice [Vermett] on production design and for sound," Brolin said in a video shared to his Instagram story. "Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated."

"This is just how this thing works," he added. "It makes no sense to me. That’s OK. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone."

Brolin praised the "Dune" sequel as a "better movie" than the first, as he threatened to quit the industry in November.

"If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting," Brolin told Variety . "It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.