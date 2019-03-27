Unaired Meghan Markle TV pilot to be released this year, co-star Max Greenfield says

Meghan Markle could be returning to screens once again.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, the "Suits" actress starred in a pilot for Comedy Central called “The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down,” alongside Max Greenfield.

However, the “somewhat outrageous” comedy from 2011 about Los Angeles’ party culture wasn’t picked up until this year.

“I got some sort of email recently saying: ‘This person has bought it and they’re putting it out,’” Greenfield told James Cordon on “The Late Late Show” on Monday night.

“I would assume they have their reasons as to why they’re putting it out,” he added.

The failed pilot was reportedly bought earlier this year by Artist Rights Distribution for North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The distribution company allegedly plans to release it this year, the outlet reported.

Greenfield also admitted to the late night host that he and Markle didn’t really keep in touch.

“Meghan and I really didn't connect after that, or during that," Greenfield said. "Had I known, maybe I would have played my cards a little differently."

Another one of Markle’s co-stars recently revealed what she was like before she became a royal.

Greg Sulkin, who starred alongside Markle in the 2015 crime thriller “Anti-Social,” said Markle is authentic and kind — much like a "real life" princess.

“Everybody does know her as a princess, but in real life, she genuinely is also like a princess,” Sulkin said in an interview on "Fair Game with Kristine Leahy" earlier this month. “She is one of the classiest, the nicest, one of the most sincere and genuine people I’ve ever met, truly.”

Markle, 37, and her husband Prince Harry, 34, are expecting their first child in late April.