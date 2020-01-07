'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta found dead at 45

"Ugly Betty" creator Silvio Horta has died, according to reports. He was 45.

Representatives for the screenwriter confirmed his death to multiple outlets on Tuesday. According to Variety, his body was discovered in Miami.

In a statement to Fox News, Detective Angel Rodriguez of the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the agency is investigating a body that was discovered on Tuesday.

"Miami-Dade police have a preliminary determination of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Rodriguez, but added that the name of the deceased cannot currently be released and that the cause of death cannot be confirmed until an autopsy is performed.

A representative for the Hollywood writer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Horta earned an Emmy nomination for his work on "Ugly Betty," and was also known for the television series "The Chronicle" and "Jake 2.0," as well as the horror film, "Urban Legend."

"Ugly Betty" ran on ABC for four seasons, featuring America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams and more in its cast.

Ferrera, 35, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Horta, saying she's "stunned and heartbroken" to hear of Horta's passing.

"I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death," she wrote in the caption. "His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

Williams also said that she was shocked.

"Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.