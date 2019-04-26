Vanessa Williams reveals personal text from Felicity Huffman after college admission scandal broke

Vanessa Williams has been a good friend to former "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman.

The two actresses grew close while working on the TV series and have kept in touch even as recently as last month, when Huffman was indicted in connection with a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Williams revealed she reached out to Huffman after she found out the 56-year-old was arrested at gunpoint by FBI agents who came to her home in Los Angeles on March 12.

“I was terrified for [Huffman] when I heard that the feds came with guns drawn in the morning to take her down,” the "Ugly Betty" star told Us Weekly at the “Beetlejuice” Broadway opening in New York City.

“My phone blew up. I did text her. I just said, ‘Wishing you love and protection.’ And she just said, ‘Thank you, my dear friend. That’s what I need.’ And that’s all you can do as a friend," she added.

Williams said she was very "surprised for sure" about the scam news and that her kids didn't go the traditional college route.

“I’m happy that all my kids, luckily, went to art schools or had to audition,” she said. “But, you know, I know what it’s like to want the best for your kids.”

On April 8, Huffman pleaded guilty to making a $15,000 contribution to help her daughter, Sofia, get into an elite university.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly," she added.