America Ferrera expecting second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is ending the decade with some big news.

The "Ugly Betty" star took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting a baby with husband Ryan Piers Williams.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020," she wrote in the caption. "Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

The photo featured Ferrera, 35, standing in a snowy field while Williams, 38, and their son, Sebastian, 1, smile up at her.

Williams, also an actor, shared the same photo on his page, captioning it, "So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

Fererra's fellow celebs were quick to wish her congratulations in the comments.

Reese Witherspoon sounded off, saying, "Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news."

"Happy Happy New Year!!!!!!" said "One Day at a Time" star Justina Machado. "Congrats love !!!"

Mindy Kaling commented with just several exclamation points.

"Parks and Recreation" star Retta wrote: "America!!!!!! Yay!!! Congrats mamma."

"You are the sweetest family," wrote Judith Light. "All love to you all in this New Year."