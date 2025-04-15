Tyra Banks left LA life behind and moved family to Australia

Tyra Banks traded in her life in the United States to continue building her business in Australia.

Banks, who founded an ice cream company called SMiZE and Dream, revealed she ditched her Los Angeles lifestyle for down under during an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends."

"I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes," she said.

"I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, ‘I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did."

Banks chose to take the leap of faith and permanently moved with her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, and the model's 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla. The "America's Next Top Model" star shares her son with ex Erik Asla.

The 51-year-old model gave "Today with Jenna and Friends" a glimpse into her new life.

"Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia," Banks said in a video she filmed herself. "It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee."

Banks took viewers along to see the sights of Sydney, including Tumbalong Park.

"People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park," she explained. "They have what we call a little mini water park. There’s swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here."

Banks showed other Sydney attractions, including the Sydney Opera House, the ferry and Darling Harbour – a waterfront spot where Banks plans to open an ice cream shop.

"Look at the water, so amazing. And over there is where my future ice cream dream is going to come true," Banks revealed in the video. "Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine, and it’s all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama, Carolyn."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" host confirmed they are building a "3,000-square-foot flagship store."

"Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family," Banks added.

Banks told People last May that she had been living and working in Australia, and that she rang in her 50th birthday "in Australia with my family."

While on "Sunrise," Banks revealed that her Los Angeles home burned down in the January fires that ravaged the area.

"I lost my house," the model said. "I haven’t really talked about it, but, yeah, I have."

"I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me," she explained. "I feel like there’s a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven’t really talked about it, but I can’t sit here and not tell the truth that, yeah, we lost our house."

