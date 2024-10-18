Tyra Banks says Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was 'different' this time as she's '40-50 pounds' heavier

When it comes to owning the runway, Tyra Banks has it covered.

In a preview clip of an upcoming episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the now-retired supermodel, 50, opened up about her epic return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday and explained why this go-around was so different from years past.

"When I was walking on the Victoria's Secret runway this time, I felt like everybody was inside of me," Banks, who retired from modeling in 2005, said. "50-year-old women, insecure women — I just felt like there was more, and I look at the playback, and I'm like, boom, boom, boom. I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel, more so than it's just all about me. It was different."

KATE MOSS, 50, TAKES VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW BY STORM IN SURPRISE APPEARANCE WITH DAUGHTER LILA, 22

"Also what was different is my boobies were like 10 times bigger because I was about 40–50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired," she says. "So I was like, 'Don't fall out, don't fall out.'"

In September, Banks admitted that she "never thought" she would return to the Victoria's Secret runway.

"It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway," Banks said in a joint Instagram post. "I mean ‘cray cray,’ as in ‘cray cray good.' I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest."

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Banks opened up about breaking the stereotypes when it comes to modeling.

"I think the world has changed to see that, as women, we don’t have to be a stereotype and to fit into one mold," she explained. "And so I feel very excited and fortunate to come back and celebrate all of myself and not feel like I have to cut off a piece to be taken seriously."