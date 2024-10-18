Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Victoria’s Secret

Tyra Banks says Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was 'different' this time as she's '40-50 pounds' heavier

The former 'America's Got Talent' host made her runway return after nearly 20 years since her retirement

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Oct. 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines Oct. 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

When it comes to owning the runway, Tyra Banks has it covered. 

In a preview clip of an upcoming episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the now-retired supermodel, 50, opened up about her epic return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday and explained why this go-around was so different from years past. 

"When I was walking on the Victoria's Secret runway this time, I felt like everybody was inside of me," Banks, who retired from modeling in 2005, said. "50-year-old women, insecure women — I just felt like there was more, and I look at the playback, and I'm like, boom, boom, boom. I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel, more so than it's just all about me. It was different."

KATE MOSS, 50, TAKES VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW BY STORM IN SURPRISE APPEARANCE WITH DAUGHTER LILA, 22

Tyra Banks walking the runway in the 90s, Banks at 2024 Victoria Secret Fashion show

Tyra Banks has walked in a total of nine Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows throughout her career. (Getty Images)

Tyra Banks at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks retired in 2005. (Getty Images)

"Also what was different is my boobies were like 10 times bigger because I was about 40–50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired," she says. "So I was like, 'Don't fall out, don't fall out.'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In September, Banks admitted that she "never thought" she would return to the Victoria's Secret runway. 

"It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway," Banks said in a joint Instagram post. "I mean ‘cray cray,’ as in ‘cray cray good.' I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest."

A photo of Tyra Banks at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks has been vocal about her weight fluctuation throughout the years. (Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Banks opened up about breaking the stereotypes when it comes to modeling. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tyra Banks

From left to right, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Bella Hadid, Blesnya Minher, Vittoria Ceretti, Tyra Banks, Eva Herzigová, Andreea Diaconu, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio and Ashley Graham walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on Oct. 15, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

"I think the world has changed to see that, as women, we don’t have to be a stereotype and to fit into one mold," she explained. "And so I feel very excited and fortunate to come back and celebrate all of myself and not feel like I have to cut off a piece to be taken seriously."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending