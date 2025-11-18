Nicki Minaj transforms from 'queen of rap' to Trump's leading ally on Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicki Minaj – widely known as the "queen of rap" since her 2010 "Pink Friday" album debut – has come a long way in her career. The rap star spoke at the United Nations on Tuesday, advocating against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The 42-year-old rapper thanked President Donald Trump for "prioritizing this issue and for his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria."

Minaj has recently embraced the issue, previously praising the Trump administration for spotlighting it.

The administration announced late last month that it was designating Nigeria as a "country of particular concern," because of the widespread killings of Christians there.

Known for her provocative style and sexually explicit lyrics, Minaj has never been one to be quiet about her beliefs.

While the singer previously supported Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, she has increasingly shown support for Trump.

In the past, Minaj criticized Trump over his immigration policies, telling Rolling Stone in 2020, she hated seeing "children being taken away from their parents." Minaj is a Caribbean immigrant.

"That is what made me go, ‘Something about this doesn’t sit right in my spirit.’ But! On ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ I think he was funny as hell," she added.

Last month, Minaj reposted Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump’s TikTok of a viral trend involving her song "Beez in the Trap."

On Nov. 1, Minaj posted a screenshot of a Trump Truth Social post where he said, "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria."

She wrote, "Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion."

Minaj continued, "We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice."

She thanked the "President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."

She also clarified in a follow-up post that there are "extremists" in every religion, and wanted to send "love" to her Muslim fans.

"Every single one of us should be able to worship in peace," she said.

She also quickly accepted an invitation from U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz on the same day to speak more in-depth about the issue.

Minaj has reposted numerous celebrities doing the "Beez in the Trap" TikTok trend, including the president and first lady.

"The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE."

Barbz is the term of endearment she uses for her fanbase.

In the video, the president and the first lady could be seen walking hand in hand during various engagements, as well as dancing on the White House balcony and at the inauguration, as the mashup of the two songs played in the background.

Waltz on Tuesday explained how her speaking at the U.N. came together.

"It was her responding to President Trump, but, you know — what an unlikely duo, but what an amazing duo," Waltz told Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

"She’s one of the most followed people in the world, and, of course, he’s the most famous world leader."

Minaj started in the rap industry as a backup singer in the early 2000s and was eventually noticed by Lil Wayne.

Her first hit single "Your Love," came in 2010 along with her debut album "Pink Friday."

In 2012, she released her second album "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," which included the single "Starships."

She followed that up with "The Pinkprint" in 2014, "Queen" in 2018, "Beam Me Up Scotty," in 2021 and "Pink Friday 2" in 2023.

Throughout her career, Minaj has also appeared in several movies, including, 2014's "The Other Woman" and 2016's "Barbershop: The Next Cut." She additionally lent her voice to the 2012 movie "Ice Age: Continental Drift."

Minaj boasts the distinction of being on the Billboard Hot 100 more than any other rapper and has been nominated for a Grammy 12 times, but has yet to win one. Earlier this year, Billboard named Minaj the "best female rapper of all time."

She was also briefly a judge on "American Idol."

".@NICKIMINAJ is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice," Waltz wrote on X earlier this month.