Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support after backlash, calls herself his 'number one fan'

Rapper Nicki Minaj is not backing down in her support for President Donald Trump.

Minaj appeared at the Trump Accounts Summit on Wednesday and was brought on stage by the president. She received applause as she joined Trump along with "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary. The president told her, "We did pretty well with your community."

The "Super Bass" singer said the "hate" she receives only motivates her to support Trump even more.

"Well, I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan," Minaj told the crowd. "And that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

"And it's gonna motivate all of us to support him more," she added. "We're not going let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It's not gonna work, OK? He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen."

O'Leary also spoke to the crowd, thanking Trump on behalf of the entrepreneurs of America..

"On behalf of all the entrepreneurs in America, I'd like to thank you, Mr. President, because we create 72% of the jobs, companies 5 to 500 employees, and all we care about is policy," he said. "We love policy, pro-business policy, and these accounts are fantastic for independence and support. I thank you very much."

"It's all about the entrepreneur, and I think you know that, sir," O'Leary continued.

Trump returned to the microphone afterward.

"A little interlude," Trump joked as Minaj and O'Leary left the stage. "Much better than getting Scott Bessent up."

Minaj — widely known as the "queen of rap" since her 2010 "Pink Friday" album debut — has achieved enormous success over her career.

The 43-year-old rapper dipped her toes into politics during Trump's second term as president.

She's expressed support for Trump on social media and recently turned up to Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference. Minaj praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance during her surprise appearance. Despite her past support for Democratic candidates, Minaj described the "utmost" respect she had for the Republican administration, particularly for giving people hope during dark times.

She added that she considers both Trump and Vance to be "one of us" based on how they relate to everyday Americans.

"They haven't lost touch of the world," Minaj said. "You know, they're still connected to the world. And what's happening in the world, with the younger people and older people, with the richer people and not so rich people, they have the ability to still connect and be real and make us feel proud to be American."

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.