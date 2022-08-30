Expand / Collapse search
Charlbi Dean, 'Triangle of Sadness' actress, dead at 32

Charlbi Dean died from a sudden illness at 32

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"Triangle of Sadness" actress Charlbi Dean has died at age 32, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The up-and-coming actress from South Africa passed from a sudden illness. At this time, the illness is not known.

Dean landed her biggest role in "Triangle of Sadness," which is set to be released in October. The film impressed the Cannes Film Festival and received the Palme d'Or award.

Charlbi Dean has died from a sudden illness at 32.

Charlbi Dean has died from a sudden illness at 32. (Vittorio)

Following the festival, Dean took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. "Congratulations our family we did it!!! @ruben_ostlund you’re the GOAT I’m forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund Can’t believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life," she began. 

"Here’s some pics of the year in Sweden and Greece during the pandemic. Forever and always our @triangleofsadness family," she concluded alongside several images from the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The illness Charlbi Dean passed from is not known at this time.

The illness Charlbi Dean passed from is not known at this time. (Dia Dipasupil)

Dean stars alongside Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Carolina Gynning and Dolly De Leon in the unreleased film. 

Prior to landing her hit role, Dean starred as Syonide on the CW show "Black Lightning." Other films she has taken roles in are "Blood in the Water," "Don't Sleep," "An Interview with God" and "Porthole." She made her acting debut in "Spud" in 2010 and returned for the sequel "Spud 2: The Madness Continues" in 2013. 

Charlbi Dean's biggest film role is in "Triangle of Sadness," releasing in October.

Charlbi Dean's biggest film role is in "Triangle of Sadness," releasing in October. (Lionel Hahn)

Dean was also a professional model and was featured on the cover of Venice magazine for their fall 2019 issue. She was in a relationship with Luke Volker, who is also in the modeling industry. 

