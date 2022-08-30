‘Elvis’ actress, singer Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh died of "natural causes," the Tennessee Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner confirmed with Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The cause of death was ruled as "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play.

Dukureh, 44, was found dead on July 21 in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville. The Fisk University graduate shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m.

'ELVIS' ACTRESS SHONKA DUKUREH, 44, FOUND DEAD IN HER NASHVILLE APARTMENT

The actress was best known for her role as Big Mama Thornton in the 2022 film, "Elvis" – a biopic about Elvis Presley, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Dukureh also shared the stage at Coachella this year with rapper Doja Cat.

The Nashville blues singer had recently shared on Instagram how proud she was for getting the opportunity to sing Presley’s popular song "Hound Dog."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gratefulness is where I live cuz my granny, gmama, momma, family modeled and instilled it in me," Dukureh wrote.

"It isn’t a posture of less than or crumbs scraping, but one that acknowledges good things aren’t a guarantee and when we encounter them thankfulness, gratefulness is the least we can express."