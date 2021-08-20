Travis Tritt likens concert vaccination requirements to 'discrimination'

Travis Tritt is not pleased with the rising trend of vaccination requirements.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, cases are again spiking and the deadly delta variant is becoming more prominent, leading many businesses and events to elect to require vaccinations for their customers and participants.

The trend has made its way into the realm of music with concert promoter Live Nation requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all eligible concertgoers, according to Rolling Stone. Promoter AEG has opted to require all eligible concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination without a testing option.

Tritt, 58, railed against such requirements – though making no mention of a specific company or event employing them – in a lengthy statement provided to Fox News.

"In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters, and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement," he began. "I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer, or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties."

The singer stressed that he's against such types of "discrimination" as vaccine requirements and insisted that "all forms of discrimination need to be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible."

Tritt said that he'll throw his support behind "anyone who is willing to publicly stand against discrimination and the squelching of any specific freedoms and basic human rights around the world."

He called upon those who agree with him to "stand up" and "let your voices be heard."

"The only way these injustices can be defeated is with a unified front against them," the star said. "Use your voice to stand for what is right and against what is wrong. Long live freedom!"

To conclude his statement, Tritt included a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.: "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends."