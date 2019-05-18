Country star Travis Tritt involved in fatal accident, 2 dead and one injured

Country music star Travis Tritt was involved in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning where two people died after a car traveling the wrong way on a South Carolina highway collided with another vehicle.

Tritt took to social media after being “shaken up” by the deadly crash that took place in front of his tour bus on Veterans Highway in Myrtle beach.

“Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed,” Tritt wrote on Twitter. “God bless those who died.”

The musician shared a picture showing the extent of the damage caused by the collision.

He said that while everyone inside the bus was not harmed, their vehicle sustained minor damage as the driver attempted to avoid the collision directly in front of them.

Horry County Fire and Rescue said that two unidentified people died during a multi-vehicle crash Highway 22 at around 3:30 a.m. A third person sustained only minor injuries.

While the cause of the crash is still being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Tritt said on Twitter that he was informed that the accident was a result of a “drunk or impaired” driver.

He used the traumatic event to remind people “to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in anyway.”

“Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away.”

“I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive,” he said in a separate tweet.

The Grammy award-winning artist was traveling out of the state after performing at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach Friday night.