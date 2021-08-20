Emmys will require attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test results

The Emmys are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus at this year's ceremony.

A rep for the Television Academy confirmed to Fox News that attendees will have to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 as well as a recent negative test to enter the ceremonies in mid-September.

The move comes as cases once again spike around the country, particularly in Calif., headquarters for the entertainment industry where many attendees reside and work.

The requirement of proof of vaccination was put in place earlier this summer, but requiring a negative test is new as of Thursday.

According to Forbes, attendees will have to take a coronavirus test at least 72 hours prior to the Sept. 11 and 12 Creative Arts ceremonies and the Sept. 19 Emmys broadcast on CBS.

Just last week, it was also announced that attendance would be limited by slashing the number of tickets per nominated team. The Creative Arts ceremonies will also be held outdoors without a red carpet.

Additionally, the organization's Governors Balls, which are generally held after the ceremonies, have been nixed this year.

Last year, the Emmys were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and hit an all-time low in the ratings. The ceremony wasn't received well by viewers, who found it – like other award shows amid the pandemic – to be awkward.

In order to hold a remote ceremony in 2020, the Academy asked some nominees to pre-tape acceptance speeches, airing those created by the winners, leading several stars to share their own un-aired speeches.

The Emmys will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT. Cedric the Entertainer will host.

Popular shows like "WandaVision," "The Queen's Gambit," "Ted Lasso" and "The Crown" are all in contention for major awards while stars like Kaley Cuoco, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kate Winslet and more will also face off for the gold.