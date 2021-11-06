Astroworld Festival: Police confirm victims may have been injected with drugs, launches criminal probe

Houston authorities have shared additional information about Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, which saw eight people die and numerous others injured while the rapper was on stage on Friday night.

In a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that while the age of one victim remains unknown, other victims were 14, 16, 21, 23 and 27. Two victims were 21 and two were 23.

ASTROWORLD DEATHS: TRAVIS SCOTT 'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED'

Turner confirmed that 25 people were hospitalized, including several attendees under the age of 18.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said that his department had 528 officers on the scene with another 755 security officers provided by event promoter Live Nation.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

He explained that there are "a lot of narratives" floating around regarding what happened at the event, but encouraged those keeping up with the case to "follow the facts and evidence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He did say, however, that authorities have obtained a statement from a security guard suggesting they felt a prick in their neck and medical staff concurred that a marking on his skin aligned with such an event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Narcan was administered to several individuals, though the exact number is currently unclear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates