Travis Scott's Astroworld: Crowd chanted 'stop the show' as chaos broke out

More details from Friday night's deadly incident at a Houston music festival are emerging.

Rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival was marred by at least eight deaths and numerous injuries in what officials described as a crowd surge while the rapper was performing.

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival attended by an estimated 50,000, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

In the hours following the incident, a video began circulating on Twitter featuring Scott, 29, performing while police seemingly work to resuscitate a nearby attendee.

A follow-up video shared by the same user shows other attendees chanting "stop the show" and waving their hands, seemingly attempting to get the rapper's attention.

It's unclear whether Scott heard pleas from the crowd, but he released a statement on Twitter on Saturday regarding the ordeal.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on social media.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," added Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster. He concluded by thanking the first responders at the festival.

Live Nation , the organizer of the Astroworld festival, also released a statement on Saturday after the death of at least eight people.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight, especially those we lost and their loved ones," the festival shared on Twitter .

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to the Houston Police." The statement went on to thank the first responders on the scene.

