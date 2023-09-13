Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Tori Spelling's '90210' co-star Brian Austin Green says she'll be ‘stronger’ as divorce rumors swirl

FOX’s 'Special Forces' will premiere on Monday, September 25

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Brian Austin Green tells Fox News Digital his 90210 co-star Tori Spelling is going through hard times, but will come out of it a stronger person than she was before.

Brian Austin Green is showing support for his "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Tori Spelling. 

During the Los Angeles premiere of FOX’s "Special Forces," Green told Fox News Digital he recently spoke to Spelling and shared how she was doing amid divorce rumors. 

"She's doing great," Green, 50, said. "Tori is Tori… I understand that people go through things in life that are difficult so then they can come out of them… It's a catalyst for change… I think what she's going through right now is exactly that." 

tori spelling brian austin green

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green told Fox News Digital he recently spoke with co-star Tori Spelling, inset, and said she will be "stronger" after divorce rumors. (Getty Images)

"I think then she'll come out of it, and she'll come out of it a stronger person than she was before."

Green is an actor known for his roles in television shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210," where he portrayed David Silver on the hit series. 

Brian Austin Green Tori Spelling '90210'

Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling at the release of "Beverly Hills, 90210" series pilot. (Getty Images)

His comments come after divorce rumors have swirled about Spelling and her potential ex-husband of 17 years, Dean McDermott. 

Last month, Spelling shared photos on her social media of her family living in an RV together.

tori spelling

Tori Spelling previously shared photos on her social media of her family living in an RV together. (Tori Spelling/Instagram)

Spelling did not specify why she was living in the RV with her children, Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, who she shares with McDermott. 

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share Stella Spelling, Beau Spelling, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan)

In June, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were on the verge of divorce in a now-deleted Instagram post. Spelling has not yet publicly spoken about the separation.

Brian Austin Green Special Forces show

Brian Austin Green will be featured in season two of FOX’s "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test." (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, "90210" alum Green additionally shared with Fox News Digital how he prepared for the show "Special Forces."

"Workout, sort of get in the mindset of how ‘I'm going to be yelled at. It's going to be a brutal situation,’" he added. 

"Honestly, I don't know if you can prepare for this… I thought that I was prepared… then you do this, and it is so immersive… for me, it was honestly something beyond what I could be ready for."

Green will be featured in season two of FOX’s "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test."

Close up of Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling has been the subject of several rumors in the past few months. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Celebrities joining Green, include "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley, "Vanderpump Rules’" star Tom Sandoval and others, as they are put to the ultimate test of survival during demanding training exercises, that are led by directing staff agents, an elite team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

FOX’s "Special Forces" will premiere on Monday, Sept. 25. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

