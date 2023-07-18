Expand / Collapse search
Tori Spelling
Published

Tori Spelling snubs Dean McDermott amid divorce rumors: ‘Darkest times’

Dean McDermott reportedly announced in June the couple were going their 'separate ways' after a 17-year marriage and 5 kids

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Tori Spelling talks being an ordained minister, quarantining with husband Dean McDermott: ‘It brought us closer’ Video

Tori Spelling is looking on the bright side despite her rumored split from her longtime husband Dean McDermott.

The "90210" star took to social media to share a list of "things that make me happy," with her McDermott noticeably missing.

The 50-year-old actress started her Instagram Story with a selfie of her and her child, followed by a photo of her cat named "Nellie Baby."

TORI SPELLING, DEAN MCDERMOTT GOING 'SEPARATE WAYS' AFTER 17-YEAR MARRIAGE, 5 KIDS: REPORT

Spelling then posted a photo of her and celebrity friend Jennie Garth, with the caption, "My BFF," and the twin emoji.

Tori Spelling Jennie Garth

Tori Spelling shared a photo of her and celebrity friend Jennie Garth, with the caption, "My BFF," and the twin emoji. (Instagram/Tori Spelling)

Throughout the slide show, she shared a few photos of her and McDermott’s five kids together, including a snap of two of her daughters with text that read, "my gorgeous strong and kind girls."

Tori Spelling's daughters

Tori Spelling shared a snap of two of her daughters with text that read, "my gorgeous strong and kind girls." (Instagram/Tori Spelling)

TORI SPELLING SAYS SHE AND HER FAMILY NEED BRAIN SCANS BECAUSE OF MOLD POISONING

The "Saved by the Bell" star additionally posted a few snaps of her family and extended family, along with other photos of friends.

Another photo shows her son at the beach with a rainbow over his body with a caption that read, "knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times."

Tori Spellings son

Another photo shows one of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's son at the beach with a rainbow over his body. (Instagram/Tori Spelling)

Clearly missing from her list of things that make her happy was her husband of 17 years. 

McDerrmott, 56, announced last month that he and Spelling are on the verge of a divorce.

TORI SPELLING CLAIMS RENTED HOME'S 'MOLD INFECTION' HAS BEEN 'SLOWLY KILLING' HER FAMILY FOR YEARS

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the New York Post. 

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share Stella Spelling, Beau Spelling, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan)

He added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Spelling hasn’t yet publicly comments about the separation.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

