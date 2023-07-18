Tori Spelling snubs Dean McDermott amid divorce rumors: ‘Darkest times’

Tori Spelling is looking on the bright side despite her rumored split from her longtime husband Dean McDermott.

The "90210" star took to social media to share a list of "things that make me happy," with her McDermott noticeably missing.

The 50-year-old actress started her Instagram Story with a selfie of her and her child, followed by a photo of her cat named "Nellie Baby."

Spelling then posted a photo of her and celebrity friend Jennie Garth, with the caption, "My BFF," and the twin emoji.

Throughout the slide show, she shared a few photos of her and McDermott’s five kids together, including a snap of two of her daughters with text that read, "my gorgeous strong and kind girls."

The "Saved by the Bell" star additionally posted a few snaps of her family and extended family, along with other photos of friends.

Another photo shows her son at the beach with a rainbow over his body with a caption that read, "knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times."

Clearly missing from her list of things that make her happy was her husband of 17 years.

McDerrmott, 56, announced last month that he and Spelling are on the verge of a divorce.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to the New York Post.

He added, "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, 16, Finn, 10, Beau, 6, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11.

Spelling hasn’t yet publicly comments about the separation.