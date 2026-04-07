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Tori Spelling speaks out after car crash that sent her and her kids to the hospital

Spelling says a speeding driver hit their car carrying eight people including children and their friends

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Tori Spelling is speaking out after she and four of her children were taken to a hospital following a car crash ahead of Easter weekend.

The 52-year-old "Beverly Hill, 90210" star shared an update on how she and her children are doing following the car accident on Thursday, April 2, in a video she posted on Instagram.

"I just wanted to reach out to everyone, and, this took me a bit to post this because, as most of you know, four of my kids and I and three of their friends were in a car accident a few days before Easter in Temecula, and we're okay, but it's been really overwhelming," she said in the video.

The actress said they are all "so grateful and lucky because it could have been so much worse."

Tori Spelling posing for photos outside Fox Studio in New York City

Tori Spelling spoke out after she and four of her kids went to the hospital after a car crash. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

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"The driver that hit us was speeding. He was going crazy crazy fast. We believe he went through a light and I'm just really grateful," she added. "Guardian angels were definitely with us that day because in a split second I looked to my right and I saw he was coming full on. Full impact into the side of our car and I turned hard left as hard as I could as fast as I could to avoid as much impact on the children as possible. He spun us out."

She went on to say how thankful she is for all the "first responders on the scene," and to everyone in the emergency room who "took such great care of all the kids and myself."

Spelling then expressed her gratitude "to everyone who has reached out and repeatedly checked on us and offered to do whatever we needed to get us through this."

"And all the blessings that everyone has sent, so thank you everybody," she said, adding she feels "just so much gratitude for life and the bravery of all of the kids in the car."

Tori Spelling standing at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards backstage area

Spelling shared her statement on Instagram in a video shared Tuesday evening. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

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"Grateful to all the first responders, to everyone that has reached out and checked on us, to all of you and your prayers, and to our guardian angels," she wrote in the caption.

Deputies first responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Thursday following reports of a two-vehicle collision, authorities told Fox News Digital.

They confirmed that she and her four children, as well as three of their friends, were transported to a hospital, "in three separate ambulances." No arrests were made on scene, and the collision remains under investigation.

"On April 2, 2026, at 5:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Rancho California Road regarding a vehicle collision," the Riverside Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

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US actress Tori Spelling and husband actor Dean McDermott arrive with children at TCL Chinese Theatre

Tori Spelling pictured with her ex-husband actor Dean McDermott and their children in 2019. (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

"Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage. All occupants were medically evaluated at the scene."

The actress has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie, although it is unclear who was in the car with Spelling at the time.

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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