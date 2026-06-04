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Celebrity Couples

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun take their red-hot romance to the streets of New York

The couple went incognito to see Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign displayed in Times Square

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are putting their romance on full display.

The music executive shared video clips from the couple's latest New York City adventure, offering fans another peek into a relationship that has steadily grown more public in recent months. "When you’re in bed at 11pm and your girl says 'I’ve never been to Times Square….'" Braun captioned the Instagram post.

Braun filmed the two riding Citi Bikes to Times Square incognito to get a glimpse of the actress' latest American Eagle ad campaign. Sweeney and Braun seemed to stop into a Shake Shack for a quick bite to eat, with the music executive filming "The Housemaid" star enjoying a burger.

The social media update is the latest public milestone in the couple's increasingly high-profile relationship. Braun recently gushed over Sweeney during an appearance on the "Second Thought" podcast.

SYDNEY SWEENEY GOES INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH SCOOTER BRAUN IN COZY STAGECOACH SNAPS

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun walking in Midtown New York City

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun continue to put their romance on display, with Braun recently sharing the couple's trip to New York City's Times Square. (Aeon/GC Images)

"I've met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart and real and down to earth," he said. Braun seemed delighted by his growing relationship with Sweeney, calling it "one of the biggest surprises ever."

Sweeney, 28, and Braun, 44, first broke the internet when she was photographed with the music executive in the summer of 2025. The two were first seen together Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in Venice, Italy, and were photographed spending time together throughout September 2025, and through February 2026.

She then brought Braun with her as her date to the Season 3 premiere of "Euphoria" in April and later went Instagram official when she shared a photo of them from the premiere on her stories with a white heart over it.

Originally it was reported the two were "casually" hooking up, but by December insiders hinted the relationship was more serious.

"Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great," a source told People magazine at the time. "They're in a committed relationship and things are serious."

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Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun walking on the Upper East Side in New York City

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' wedding in Venice in 2025 and later made several public appearances together. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Sweeney and Braun hard-launched their relationship on Instagram on May 1 after spending the weekend together at Stagecoach. The actress posted a series of pictures of the two of them at the music festival, captioning the post, "cowboy kind of weekend ♥️."

The photos showed the two of them enjoying music at the festival, including some of her on his shoulders and him carrying her in front of the stage. Braun shared his own Instagram post, featuring many of the same photos, captioning the post, "Stagecoach delivered a lucky cowboy."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun standing together at Stagecoach event

Their relationship became increasingly public when Sydney Sweeney brought Scooter Braun to the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere and later hard-launched their romance on Instagram with cozy photos from Stagecoach. (Instagram: Sydney Sweeney)

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The relationship also appeared to extend beyond the couple themselves, with Braun spending time alongside Sweeney's family.

As the two became more serious, Braun and Sweeney were joined by the actress' parents during a date night at Universal Studios Hollywood in late September. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand alongside her mom and dad, Page Six reported.

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Sweeney's mom was later caught catching a ride on Braun's private jet right before Valentine's Day, according to Page Six. Lisa Sweeney was photographed taking a flight out of Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun standing together in Bryant Park New York City

Sydney Sweeney's relationship with Scooter Braun began after she called off her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, while Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children. (Aeon/GC Images)

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Sweeney's relationship with Braun began months after the "Euphoria" star called off her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino in March 2025. Sweeney's relationship with Davino had been "rocky for a long time," People magazine reported.

Insiders claimed Sweeney had been "overwhelmed" by her relationship and wedding planning while finally finding the "magical career" she had been dreaming of. "She's not ready to settle down," the source told the outlet at the time. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino posing together

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025. (Getty Images)

Braun was previously married to entrepreneur and activist Yael Cohen from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022, and they share three children.

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Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.

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