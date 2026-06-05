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Homicide

Actor James Handy, known for 'Jumanji' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' allegedly killed by girlfriend's son

Suspect Michael Gledhill, 44, allegedly told 911 dispatchers 'I just killed the man of sin' before flagging down officers

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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James Handy, an actor known for various roles in films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick," was allegedly killed by his girlfriend's son this week, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 19200 block of Erwin Street on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 911 caller stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

When officers arrived, they found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

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James Handy appears in an episode of

James Handy appears in an episode of "NYPD Blue" titled "Vishy-Vashy-Vinnie," which aired Jan. 17, 1995. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Authorities said Handy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LAPD identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, 44, of Tarzana.

According to investigators, Gledhill flagged down officers as they arrived and told them he was the person they were looking for.

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James Handy, left, appears as Charles Ross alongside A.J. Buckley in an episode of

James Handy, left, appears as Charles Ross alongside A.J. Buckley in an episode of "CSI: NY" titled "The Real McCoy." (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Police said Gledhill lived at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend.

Gledhill was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a murder charge. Bail was set at $2 million.

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James Handy promotional photo for the ABC tv movie 'False Arrest'.

James Handy promotional photo for the ABC TV movie "False Arrest (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Handy amassed nearly 150 acting credits over a career spanning roughly five decades, according to IMDb.

In addition to film roles, he made guest appearances on numerous television shows throughout his career, including "The West Wing," "9-1-1," and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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