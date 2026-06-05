Actor James Handy, known for 'Jumanji' and 'Top Gun: Maverick,' allegedly killed by girlfriend's son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Handy, an actor known for various roles in films like "Jumanji" and "Top Gun: Maverick," was allegedly killed by his girlfriend's son this week, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a residence in the 19200 block of Erwin Street on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 911 caller stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

When officers arrived, they found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

'HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER' ACTOR NICK PASQUAL SENTENCED TO DECADES IN PRISON FOR STABBING EX-GIRLFRIEND

Authorities said Handy was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

LAPD identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, 44, of Tarzana.

According to investigators, Gledhill flagged down officers as they arrived and told them he was the person they were looking for.

ROB REINER AND WIFE MURDERED: TIMELINE SHOWS ARGUMENT WITH SON NIGHT BEFORE DEATHS

Police said Gledhill lived at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend.

Gledhill was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a murder charge. Bail was set at $2 million.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Handy amassed nearly 150 acting credits over a career spanning roughly five decades, according to IMDb.

In addition to film roles, he made guest appearances on numerous television shows throughout his career, including "The West Wing," "9-1-1," and "NCIS: Los Angeles."