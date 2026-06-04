Hailey Bieber shows off toned abs in behind-the-scenes photos from new Rhode beach campaign

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Hailey Bieber is soaking up the sun in behind the scenes photos from her new campaign for Rhode.

In a recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old model posted a campaign for her skincare and beauty brand, Rhode, featuring photos of her on the beach in a bikini with some of her products.

Among the campaign photos, Hailey also included a behind the scenes picture of her laying down on the sand in a brown bikini, which highlighted her toned abs.

She paired the bikini with a dark brown cropped long-sleeve cover-up, and gave the camera a serious look as she flashed a thumbs up.

HAILEY BIEBER ROCKS YELLOW BIKINI IN SUMMER PHOTOS AHEAD OF JUSTIN BIEBER'S REPORTED ALBUM RELEASE

"It’s hailey’s world and we’re just living in it 🤎," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "the most beautiful in the world 🤎."

"She really does just get more iconic everyday and more gorgeous and radiant, HAILEY BIEBER YOU ARE THAT GIRL," a third follower wrote.

Hailey launched Rhode in June 2022 with three products: the Peptide Glazing Fluid, the Barrier Restore Cream and the Peptide Lip Treatment. She has gone on to release other makeup and skincare products.

It quickly grew in popularity and was acquired by e.l.f. in May 2025, with Bieber staying on as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

"When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," she announced on Instagram. "So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode."

This is far from the first time Hailey dared to bare, as she walked the red carpet at the Australian premiere of "Wuthering Heights" in February in a figure-hugging lacy sheer black floor-length Saint Laurent dress that showcased her underwear.

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Most recently, Hailey cheered her husband, Justin Bieber, on as he headlined at Coachella in April. Critics online panned Justin's performance, calling it his "worst performance."

Fans took issue with the second half of his act, which featured him singing along to his old songs as he played their music videos on YouTube.

"I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness," one user wrote on X .

"What the hell is justin bieber doing bro you’re telling me he was the highest paid to do this bulls---?" another added. Justin was reportedly paid $10 million to headline the festival.

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Despite the criticism, some fans praised the artist for his stripped-down performance.

"These 8 minutes of Justin Bieber singing his old songs, I'm going to treasure them in my heart for the rest of my life," one fan wrote . "THANK YOU JUSTIN, THANK YOU."

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