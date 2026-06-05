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Departed

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Anthony Head dead at 72

Head's daughters Emily and Daisy said his legacy will live on in the shows he was a part of

By Emily Trainham Fox News
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Anthony Head, an actor best known for starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died. He was 72.

Head, who more recently appeared in the hit show "Ted Lasso," died from complications from pneumonia, The Associated Press reported. His family shared the news Friday, adding that he was at home and surrounded by loved ones when he died.

"Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them," his daughters, Emily and Daisy Head, said. "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us."

Anthony Stewart Head as Rupert Giles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer Year 5

Anthony Head, seen on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died. (Online USA)

This is a developing story.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

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