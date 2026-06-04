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Heather Locklear speaks out about her romance with Lorenzo Lamas for the first time

The pair first met posing for a 1983 Playgirl magazine cover at the height of their early fame

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
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Lorenzo Lamas says he never expected love with Heather Locklear decades later Video

Lorenzo Lamas says he never expected love with Heather Locklear decades later

While at the Chiller Theatre Expo, Lorenzo Lamas told Fox News Digital that he never imagined finding lasting happiness with Heather Locklear more than four decades after their early connection.

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Heather Locklear has spoken out about the new man in her life: Lorenzo Lamas.

During an appearance on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast, Locklear talked about Lamas for the first time, calling him her "new boyfriend" – while discussing the importance of faith.

"My new guy is very ... everything," Locklear said. "I'm just like, when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God."

Heather locklear

Heather Locklear speaks out for the first time about her relationship with Lorenzo Lamas, saying she's in the "best time" of her life. (Getty Images)

"I'm [in] the best time [of my life]," she added.

LORENZO LAMAS AND HEATHER LOCKLEAR SET TO MAKE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC OUTING AS A COUPLE AT FAN EVENT

Locklear and Lamas made their first appearance as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Lorenzo Lamas got candid about decades of ups and downs in his love life, saying years of "trial and error" ultimately led him to Locklear.

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"The short answer is no," Lamas said when asked if he ever imagined their relationship coming full circle more than four decades after they first met. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met."

Lorenzo Lamas and Heather Locklear standing together at Chiller Theatre Expo in Parsippany, New Jersey

Heather Locklear embraced Lorenzo Lamas with a hug at the Chiller Theatre Expo during their first public appearance in April.  (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

FOX NEWS ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER: HEATHER LOCKLEAR DATING LORENZO LAMAS, REALITY STAR SUFFERED STROKE

The pair first crossed paths over 40 years ago at the height of their early fame. At the time, Locklear was starring in "Dynasty" while Lamas appeared on "Falcon Crest."

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They famously met while posing for a 1983 cover of Playgirl magazine in a sizzling magazine spread featuring Locklear in a bikini and Lamas in a Speedo.

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1886 to 1993. She married her second husband, Richie Sambora, in 1994, but split 2004. The former pair share one daughter, Ava.

Heather Locklear, Lorenzo Lamas

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas first met in the 80s.  (Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

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Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

Last month, Locklear brought Lamas as her plus-one to her daughter's wedding in Montecito, California.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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