Heather Locklear speaks out about her romance with Lorenzo Lamas for the first time

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Heather Locklear has spoken out about the new man in her life: Lorenzo Lamas.

During an appearance on the "Hollywood & Divine" podcast, Locklear talked about Lamas for the first time, calling him her "new boyfriend" – while discussing the importance of faith.

"My new guy is very ... everything," Locklear said. "I'm just like, when I tell this person I love him, I'm really saying, 'I love you, God.' Because that's what happened. It's from God."

"I'm [in] the best time [of my life]," she added.

LORENZO LAMAS AND HEATHER LOCKLEAR SET TO MAKE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC OUTING AS A COUPLE AT FAN EVENT

Locklear and Lamas made their first appearance as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Lorenzo Lamas got candid about decades of ups and downs in his love life, saying years of "trial and error" ultimately led him to Locklear.

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"The short answer is no," Lamas said when asked if he ever imagined their relationship coming full circle more than four decades after they first met. "I mean, I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met."

FOX NEWS ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER: HEATHER LOCKLEAR DATING LORENZO LAMAS, REALITY STAR SUFFERED STROKE

The pair first crossed paths over 40 years ago at the height of their early fame. At the time, Locklear was starring in "Dynasty" while Lamas appeared on "Falcon Crest."

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They famously met while posing for a 1983 cover of Playgirl magazine in a sizzling magazine spread featuring Locklear in a bikini and Lamas in a Speedo.

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1886 to 1993. She married her second husband, Richie Sambora, in 1994, but split 2004. The former pair share one daughter, Ava.

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Last May, Locklear ended her five-year relationship and engagement to Chris Heisser. In 2021, Locklear told People that a marriage to Heisser was "not so important."

Last month, Locklear brought Lamas as her plus-one to her daughter's wedding in Montecito, California.