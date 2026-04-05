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Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling, children taken to hospital after Southern California car crash

Four of Spelling's children and three of their friends were transported to a hospital in separate ambulances

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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Tori Spelling is recovering following a car crash ahead of Easter weekend, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Deputies responded to the scene in Temecula, Calif., just before 6 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a two-vehicle collision, authorities said.

Spelling's representatives confirmed the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress was taken to a hospital following the crash.

Additionally, four of her children and three of their friends were "transported to the hospital in three separate ambulances."

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Tori Spelling standing at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards backstage area.

Tori Spelling was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Temecula on Thursday. (Christopher Polk/Variety)

Authorities confirmed no arrests were made on scene.

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"On April 2, 2026, at 5:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Rancho California Road regarding a vehicle collision," the Riverside Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Actress Tori Spelling and husband actor Dean McDermott arrive with children at TCL Chinese Theatre.

Tori Spelling has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott. (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP)

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"Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage. All occupants were medically evaluated at the scene."

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie.

Tori Spelling posing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles

Tori Spelling and four children were hospitalized following the collision, her rep confirmed. (Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images)

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It is unclear who was in the car with Spelling and what further medical services were required off-site.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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