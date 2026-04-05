Tori Spelling, children taken to hospital after Southern California car crash

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Tori Spelling is recovering following a car crash ahead of Easter weekend, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Deputies responded to the scene in Temecula, Calif., just before 6 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a two-vehicle collision, authorities said.

Spelling's representatives confirmed the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress was taken to a hospital following the crash.

Additionally, four of her children and three of their friends were "transported to the hospital in three separate ambulances."

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Authorities confirmed no arrests were made on scene.

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"On April 2, 2026, at 5:44 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Rancho California Road regarding a vehicle collision," the Riverside Sheriff's Department said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

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"Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage. All occupants were medically evaluated at the scene."

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie.

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It is unclear who was in the car with Spelling and what further medical services were required off-site.