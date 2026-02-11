Tori Spelling living in a 'borderline hoarder' home as living conditions worsen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tori Spelling's living conditions seem to be getting worse.

During Friday's episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, 52, and her co-host Amy Sugarman openly discussed how the current state of her home could have possibly led to her recent ailment that took Spelling "down for eight weeks."

"I know I have had a past of getting sick a lot and frequently, but this one took me down eight weeks," she said. "I couldn't work … I mean it started with the five petri dishes that live in my house, but they bring things home, that's normal. And, you know, you work through it, you get sick."

Sugarman alluded to another possible factor: Spelling's "lifestyle."

After asking Spelling to send a picture of the state of the house, Sugarman gasped and said, "It's not good."

"And I don’t want to be mean, but the Christmas tree is up," she added.

"You can see the bones in here, like the shelves could be really pretty, the living room could be really pretty. You have beautiful things," Sugarman said. "You can’t even sit in there … It’s borderline hoarder, I’m not gonna lie."

After Sugarman asked Spelling if she'd be comfortable inviting the president of iHeart over to her house for a hypothetical meeting, Spelling said, "I would have to pass."

"I’d be like, ‘Where, I’ll come to you wherever you are.’ I would change everything … I stopped having people over."

The actress admitted that her home wasn't always a mess during her marriage to ex-husband Dean McDermott.



"When Dean and I were together and lived together, I was able to have a house that was presentable because he wouldn’t live like that," Spelling said. "We were working at different times, so I had downtime when he’d work."

Though Sugarman voiced her concerns, Spelling noted her life isn't going to change anytime soon.

"My busy, chaotic work and children lifestyle is not gonna change," she said. "In fact, in the next year, there’s gonna be things coming up, it’s gonna be escalated. So I need to be on my A game and once someone comes in and does all this, yes, I can maintain it if I have someone helping me."

In a 2023 interview, McDermott told the Daily Mail that he insisted on separate sleeping arrangements in 2017 because Spelling had animals, including a pig, sleeping in their shared bedroom.

During an episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast in 2024, Spelling said it was McDermott's "choice" that the former couple sleep in "different bedrooms" for "three years" but insisted the decision was not due to their pet pig.

"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," she said.

While Spelling admitted that there was a pig in their bed in 2017, she claimed that the animal only spent one night sleeping with them.

The California native explained that the couple adopted the baby pig while she was pregnant with their fifth child, and she was told that the animal needed to sleep in a bed.

"I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," Spelling said.

She continued, "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

"The animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed," Spelling added.