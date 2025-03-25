'RHOBH' star is a self-proclaimed 'hoarder' who's earned riches from 'The Simpsons,' professional poker

Jennifer Tilly earned her stripes in Hollywood years before becoming the breakout star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Bravo fans fawned over every word from the "Bullets Over Broadway" actress during season 14 of the popular reality series, only to find out Tilly, a newcomer to the long-running program, has amassed wealth from hobbies as quirky as she is.

In addition to her penchant for unique luxury baubles, Tilly, 66, admitted she's a "hoarder" and rarely gets rid of her pricey finds.

The "Bride of Chucky" star owns multiple properties, including two Bel Air mansions built next to each other, one of which is used as a "playhouse," while the other serves as her "real house."

"When the pandemic started, I thought, ‘Oh, I need an office.’ I have two houses right next to each other, so you’d think I’d get everything I wanted," Tilly told The Cut. "I wanted a stripper pole because I played a stripper in a movie once, and that’s really good upper-body exercise. But you literally need an entire room, because you need all the space around so you can swing. So, I didn’t have a room for that.

"Then I needed a recording studio because I record ‘Family Guy’ in one of my closets, and it’s really hard to get in my closet all the time with all the recording equipment. So, I thought a recording studio would be really nice because you also have these ambitious ideas, like, ‘One day I’ll make a podcast, and it’d be very good to have a recording studio.’

"So, there’s no room for a recording studio, either, but I actually have five closets, because I’m a hoarder. I never get rid of anything. How can I get rid of my Tom Ford Gucci? Even though that’s, like, three sizes ago."

Tilly noted that her playhouse is "bigger" than her real house, with far less clutter because "nobody lives there."

On the show, the reality star boasted, "I have a property in Las Vegas because my boyfriend and I are professional poker players." Tilly and Phil Laak have dated since 2004.

She added, "I have a beach house in Malibu, but we never go there because there’s a ghost there, and he really doesn’t like us being there. I can’t blame him."

Tilly's love of the finer things in life was prominent throughout "RHOBH" as she flaunted her unique couture collection, including a pricey Louis Vuitton-monogrammed purse crafted into the shape of a cruise ship.

Her life of luxury is made possible by a number of roles, including her professional poker career.

Tilly became the first celebrity to win the World Series of Poker in 2005. The same year, she won the third World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament. She's estimated to have won more than $1 million since becoming a professional poker player, according to The Hendon Mob.

"In poker, you’re trained not to show what you’re feeling," she told the outlet. "Even if you’re bluffing all-in for $100,000, you just sit there. As a professional actress, you’re trained not to make a scene."

In addition to her poker success, Tilly earns residuals from one of the most profitable cartoons of all time, "The Simpsons."

She was married to late producer Sam Simon for a handful of years before they divorced in 1991. They remained close friends until his death in 2015.

"I was married to him for seven years, and we were together for about 10 years," she said on the show. "And then when we got divorced, I got a piece of ‘The Simpsons’ in the divorce settlement. And nobody knew that ‘The Simpsons’ was going to go on for trillions of years."