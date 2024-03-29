Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18-year marriage

"90210" actress Tori Spelling has made the move to officially end her marriage to actor-producer Dean McDermott.

On Friday, Fox News Digital confirmed that Spelling had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds to dissolve her union with McDermott. Per the documents, Spelling — who is the petitioner in the case — shared their separation date as June 17, 2023.

According to the documents, Spelling is requesting spousal support, while denying offering spousal support to McDermott.

Spelling is requesting full physical custody of the couple's five minor children and joint legal custody. The actress noted that she's open to McDermott having visitation rights.

There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement in Spelling's divorce filing, but the filing noted that the extent of the couple's assets and property will need to be determined throughout the course of the case.

Spelling and McDermott's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Spelling and McDermott's marital woes have been publicly documented. Last June, McDermott announced the couple's split in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.

The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie. Spelling has not publicly commented about the separation.

Their relationship began with a scandalous start. Spelling and McDermott were married to other people when they met on the set of the Lifetime movie "Mind Over Matter" in July 2005.

Spelling and actor Charlie Shanian had tied the knot a year earlier, while McDermott had been married for 12 years to actress Mary Jo Eustace.

Spelling revealed in her 2009 memoir "sTORI Telling" that she and McDermott felt an instant connection and spent the night together at a hotel after they first met.

"It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring," Spelling wrote. "And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too," Spelling wrote.

"It was fun to flirt, but I knew nothing would happen … But: Dean and I went to a bar after dinner. And we spent the night at the Cartier Place."

"The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets. Something was really wrong with my marriage. Not only because I slept with this guy — though that certainly wasn’t a positive sign — but because I didn’t regret it."

In "sTORI Telling," Spelling recalled admitting to the affair during a therapy session with Shanian before they separated in October 2005. In September of that year, McDermott filed for divorce from Eustace, who told People magazine their split was "humiliating beyond anything I’ve ever known."

Spelling and McDermott announced their engagement in December 2005 and tied the knot in Fiji in May 2006, less than a month after their divorces from their ex-spouses were finalized.

"We didn't want to wait another day to get married," the "Scary Movie 2" star told People at the time.

"I've never had as much of a desire to get married and make a woman my wife as I've had with her," McDermott added. "The feeling is overwhelming. We're soul mates."

In March 2013, Spelling slammed reports that she and McDermott were headed for divorce. McDermott was accused of cheating on Spelling in December of that year.

The following month, McDermott admitted he had cheated on his wife and entered rehab.

"I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I've caused my family," he said in a statement at the time.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues. I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves."

The couple's marital woes in the aftermath of McDermott's cheating scandal were documented in the reality series "True Tori."

In 2016, McDermott proposed to Spelling again while they were vacationing with their family in Europe. That year, the couple's financial troubles made headlines after Spelling was sued twice by American Express for unpaid bills. The two were also hit with a tax lien by the state of California due to unpaid taxes.

In March 2018, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers had responded to a 911 call at the couple's home. Officers told the outlet the "disturbance" call was related to a "domestic incident" and "no crime" had been committed. No further details were disclosed.

The couple was slapped with two additional tax liens by the state of California in 2018 and 2020.

Since McDermott announced the couple's separation in June, he was photographed kissing new girlfriend Lily Calo. In November, Spelling was pictured sharing a kiss with advertising executive Ryan Cramer.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.