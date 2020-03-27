Tori Spelling's creditor turns to Los Angeles Sheriff's Office for assistance in getting star to pay up $89G debt

Tori Spelling still owes $89,000 and her top creditor recently turned to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office for assistance in getting the star to pay up her debt, according to a report.

The "90210" star was first sued by American Express for failing to pay her credit card bill in 2016. At the time, Spelling, 46, owed nearly $88,000.

Now, new court papers show the credit card company asked the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office to step in and force the star to pay $88,731.25 on March 5, The Sun revealed.

The legal papers also revealed that Spelling's account has accrued $331.30 in interest.

The new balance follows a bill Spelling received last August from the credit card giant totaling nearly $88,400.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum has had her fair share of financial struggles. Back in February 2019, she and her husband, Dean McDermott, were served with papers from City National Bank. The bank claimed the couple allegedly declined to pay more than $205,000 in debt.

In May 2017, City National Bank ordered the couple to pay a judgment of $202,066, The Sun reported. The bank later claimed the couple never paid the bill and a bench warrant was issued after Spelling missed a court hearing.

The warrant was ultimately dissolved in April 2019 but the star's financial woes clearly didn't end there.

Earlier this week, Spelling, who shares five children with McDermott, admitted it "takes a village" to feed her family and keep her home stocked with necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not gonna lie...watching my husband go out daily and try to find what's left at markets to feed our family and provide for their care is super sexy," a caption of the star's recent Instagram post reads. "We call it foraging. 5 kids eat constantly! And especially, at home all day long. Yes, we do our best to provide healthy meals and snacks as best we can during this time."