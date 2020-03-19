Tori Spelling issues apology after posting a photo of her daughter that was deemed racially inappropriate

Tori Spelling apologized to her followers on Instagram after posting a picture of her daughter that many believed was racially insensitive.

The “Beverly Hills 90210” star shared a picture of her 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, who she shares with husband Dean McDermott, doing a character she called “McQuisha” on her Instagram Story.

According to E! News, the picture showed the youngster wearing a green handkerchief on her head and using Cheetos snacks tied to the edges of her fingers to simulate long nail extensions. The actress captioned the photo, noting that it was the result of being bored inside the house while practicing social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus.

“Days kept inside we have to get creative,” Spelling wrote. “Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!”

The following day, Spelling responded to the immediate backlash the image received on a different Instagram Story.

“I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," she wrote Wednesday. "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of ‘Martin.’ She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with ‘Mc’ bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from ‘Martin.’"

"She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it," Spelling concluded. "I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."

The actress and her kids are apparently no stranger to online criticism. The mom of five took to Instagram in February to share a post about the bullying her two eldest kids have endured over the years.

"My two 1st born... they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves," Spelling began the lengthy and emotional post.

It went on to note that both kids endured bullying at school that she found everyone involved ill-equipped to adequately handle.