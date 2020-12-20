Top 8 most shocking celebrity feuds of 2020

2020 produced no shortage of celebrity feud and public spats.

From Taylor Swift engaging in an all-out war with former manager and business mogul Scooter Braun, to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville going toe-to-toe over an affair that either happened or didn’t – here is a roundup of this year’s best vendettas.

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez

Who could forget the saga between Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – and rapper-singer Tory Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – who are still deeply entrenched in an ongoing legal matter after Pete pointed the finger at Peterson as the one who shot her in the feet during a dispute in the hills of Hollywood on July 12.

"Yes ... Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying," the 25-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand."

Peterson was officially charged by prosecutors in October and he faces two felony charges – one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The Canadian rapper detailed his side of the incident in an album released in September, titled, "DAYSTAR," in which he proclaims his innocence.

Isaiah Washington vs. Katherine Heigl

In a beef that dates back to 2007 and spans 13 years, former "Grey’s Anatomy" co-stars Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl reignited their years-long schism last month when Washington opened up about the time Heigl reportedly said Washington should not speak in public.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech," Washington tweeted in November along with a photo of Heigl.

In another tweet, Washington clapped back at a follower who defended Heigl. He said Heigl was not defending her gay friend, and dragged actress Chandra Wilson into the drama, writing she "knows all about that too."

The seemingly unprovoked tweet drew a one follower to ask Washington why he was bringing the drama back up 10 years later, to which he wrote, "Because it's the TRUTH. The End."

Wesley Snipes vs. Patton Oswalt

November continued to deliver when The Guardian published an interview in which Wesley Snipes reached back into his memory bank and called out former "Blade: Trinity" co-star Patton Oswalt after the funnyman described Snipes as "f--king crazy in a hilarious way" and accused him of trying "to strangle the director, David Goyer" during a 2012 interview with the AV Club.

Snipes, 58, vehemently denied those allegations, telling the Guardian, "Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now."

"A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you," Snipes proclaimed, adding, the incident "never happened."

"The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem," said Snipes.

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have been going at each other for over a year in completely different ways. In June 2019 Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC purchased independent Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group for $300 million and included in the deal were the all of its business holdings, including recorded music assets, its client roster, distribution deals, publishing and owned artist masters.

The power play from Braun centered on the fact Swift’s original recordings were a part of that deal and the "Bad Blood" songstress was not happy when news of the sale made the rounds. She reignited her feud with Braun in November when just 17 months after purchasing Swift’s catalog of masters, the music tycoon reportedly flipped it to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be in excess of the $300 million he paid for Big Machine and its creative assets.

The timing of the sale is significant as the deal came on the heels of recent news that Swift is free to re-record any of her music from her first five albums released under the BMLG imprint.

Swift claimed in a Twitter post at the time that she and her team had "attempted to enter into negotiations" with Braun, however, his team allegedly wanted Swift to "sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive."

Swift also claimed in a scathing blog post that Braun and BMLG founder Scott Borchetta didn’t allow her the opportunity to purchase her life’s work.

Sacha Baron Cohen vs. Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani called NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen after the "Borat" star tried to prank the former mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump.

Giuliani went to the Mark Hotel for what he believed to be a hard-hitting interview centered on Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic when a scantily-clad Baron Cohen had run amuck.

"This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit, Giuliani relayed to the New York Post. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive."

The litigator said he didn’t immediately recognize Baron Cohen as the serial crasher but felt the whole thing to be a bit weird so he called the cops.

"This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," said Giuliani, adding that he "only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me."

Chelsea Handler vs. 50 Cent

In a battle of the exes, comedian Chelsea Handler lambasted her ex-boyfriend rapper 50 Cent after the "In Da Club" emcee expressed his desire to vote for Donald Trump prior to the 2020 presidential election due to Joe Biden’s 62% tax hike for the rich.

Handler said she had to remind the "For Life" executive producer that he "was a Black person" and even offered to pay 50 Cent’s taxes if he did an about-face and voted for Biden.

"So he doesn't want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn't want to go from '50 Cent' to '20 Cent' and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump and that he shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he's worried about his own personal pocketbook," Handler said during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

One week later, 50 Cent reversed his stance.

Danielle Bregoli vs. Skai Jackson

Viral sensation-turned-rapper, Bhad Bhabie – whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, however many know her as the "Cash Me Outside" girl – was none too pleased with Disney star and "Dancing with the Stars" contestant Skai Jackson after Jackson was granted a restraining order against Bregoli following an social media tirade in February in which Bregoli declared she will "kill" Jackson.

UsWeekly reported at the time that the schism between the two young ladies began when Bregoli accused the "Jesse" alum of liking negative posts of her on a fake Instagram account, which Bregoli responded to by calling Jackson a "Disney Thot" in her Instagram Stories.

"You can try to hate me for responding to bulls--- with more bulls--- but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it," Bregoli, 17, wrote at the time.

"I been in this fake a-- hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is. Y’all can play around on your finstas [fake Instagram accounts] but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks."

Brandi Glanville vs. Denise Richards

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville sent shockwaves when she claimed in July that she engaged in an affair with Bravo star Denise Richards. While a bizarre declaration on itself, Glanville further claimed during a dinner date with Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers was "OK" with the alleged hookup.

"I had been out with her and Aaron and like, I knew that they have an understanding," Glanville said during the dinner. "Like, she could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy. The first night we met, something happened."

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.