Chelsea Handler says she'll pay 50 Cent's taxes if he drops Trump support

Chelsea Handler has an offer that might appeal to 50 Cent.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent -- born Curtis Jackson -- took to Instagram to urge fans to "vote for Trump" after learning about some of the numbers associated with former Vice President Joe Biden's tax plan as the election draws closer.

On the social media app, the 45-year-old hip-hop mogul shared an image from a news broadcast stating that New York City would be taxed at a rate of 62%. Biden has stated that such percentages will only apply to those making $400,000 or more per year.

"WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he wrote in the caption. "F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f---ing mind."

The following day, he reaffirmed his disdain of the proposal, writing on Twitter, "Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !"

Handler, who dated Jackson briefly about 10 years ago, commented on his tweet.

"You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," said the 45-year-old comedian.

"Oh my God this is effecting [sic.] my love life now," 50 Cent responded. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

In response, Handler has offered to pay the rapper's taxes should he reconsider his support for the president.

"Hey f--ker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," wrote the frequent Trump critic on Wednesday. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f--ker! Remember?"

Billboard reports that during an appearance on "The Late Late Show" last year, 50 Cent revealed that he'd turned down a half-million-dollar offer to appear at Trump's 2016 inauguration, saying "all money's not good money."

The rapper, also an actor and businessman, seemed to speak about his wealth following his initial statement, sharing a photo of himself smiling on Instagram.

"I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL," 50 Cent, who filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and was discharged two years later, wrote in the caption along with a pair of hashtags used to plug his alcohol brands.

In 2012, Forbes reported that 50 Cent was worth about $110 million.