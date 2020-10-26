50 Cent says 'F--k Donald Trump' one week after expressing support for president

50 Cent has changed his mind.

Last week, the 45-year-old rapper made headlines when he encouraged fans to vote in favor of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

The suggestion came when 50 Cent -- born Curtis Jackson -- saw a news broadcast stating that some New York City residents will be taxed at a rate of 62% under Joe Biden's tax plan.

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote Jackson in the caption of an Instagram post. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

Just a day later, Jackson doubled down on his opposition to the plan, tweeting, "I don’t want to be 20cent."

The endorsement caught the attention of Chelsea Handler, who had previously dated the rapper.

After 50 Cent's statement, the 45-year-old comedian commented on his tweet, declaring he is no longer her "favorite ex-boyfriend."

Handler later offered to pay the rapper's taxes should he rescind his support for Trump and opened up about her opposition to the endorsement, claiming that she "had to remind him that he was a Black person."

On Saturday, the message seemed to have sunk in, as 50 Cent took to Twitter to share a clip of Handler's appearance on "The Tonight Show," in which Handler said she's "willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publically denounced Donald Trump."

"I might be willing to go for another spin if you know what I mean," the funnywoman added.

On Saturday, 50 Cent tweeted back at late-night host Jimmy Fallon and Handler.

"Another spin F--k Donald Trump, I never liked him," the rapper wrote. "For all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL."

Trump and Biden have both been backed by a number of celebrities. Election day is Nov. 3.