Bhad Bhabie shows off $42G diamond-encrusted Rolex on 16th birthday

Bhad Bhabie just got some serious bling for her 16th birthday.

Danielle Bregoli, of “Cash me outside” fame, celebrated her milestone birthday a little early in New York City on Tuesday with a very pricey gift from her managers Adam Kluger and Dan Roof: a $42,000 diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

“THANK YOU to my managers since day one,” the fledgling rapper wrote on Instagram, posting a close-up video of her luxe new accessory.

According to TMZ, her custom mother-of-pearl Rolex features a baby pink face, 15.38 carats of VS diamonds over the entire band and 1.5 carats of VS diamonds in the Roman numerals that encircle the face dial. All in all, the Rolex has a reported value of $42,000 and was commissioned from Joel the Jeweler in LA.

The new Rolex should pair nicely with the $45,000 gold grill covered in flawless diamonds and the 14k yellow gold choker-length chain Bregoli scooped up this summer from Houston-based celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

