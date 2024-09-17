Top 5 Diddy indictment bombshells: What legal experts predict for future of fallen music mogul

Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of being the leader of a criminal enterprise in a bombshell indictment unsealed hours after the disgraced media mogul was arrested in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York City hotel.

Combs, 54, appeared in Manhattan federal court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Not only was Combs denied a proposed $50 million bail, he was also remanded and sent to jail immediately after the hearing.

Combs was officially charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams released the previously sealed indictment hours before Combs was due in court, which revealed a number of shocking allegations against the fallen "Bad Boy" entertainment tycoon.

"Freak Offs"

While at the helm of the organization, officials claimed Combs and a number of un-named associates in the Combs Enterprise, used intimidation tactics to "lure female victims into Combs' orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship."

He would then use "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, 'Freak Offs,'" according to the indictment.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." Combs and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers.

Combs allegedly distributed "a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers." Following the "Freak Offs," Combs and his victims "typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use," documents stated.

San Diego criminal defense lawyer Ally Keegan told Fox News Digital that if the allegations are true, they're "deeply disturbing."

"What is interesting about the indictment itself is how detailed it is; the government knew this would be high-profile case, and clearly took the time to paint a picture of how Combs allegedly used his media empire to exploit and abuse women," Keegan said. "That level of graphic detail helps those hearing the allegations for the first time to really picture the depth of the potential conspiracy."

1,000 Bottles of Baby Oil and Lubricant

On March 25, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

During the search, authorities allegedly seized various "Freak Off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

"Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, including high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, and other Combs Business employees, facilitated the Freak Offs by, among other things, booking hotel rooms for the Freak Offs; stocking the hotel rooms in advance with the required Freak Off supplies, including controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting," the indictment claimed.

The associates also cleaned hotel rooms following the Freak Offs to "try to mitigate room damage," arranged the travel for victims, commercial sex workers and Combs to and from the Freak Offs, and we're responsible for "resupplying Combs with requested supplies." The team members allegedly delivered large sums of cash to Combs to pay the commercial sex workers, and would also schedule the delivery of IV fluids.

Priya Sopori, partner at Greenberg Glusker and member of the firm's Litigation Group, was surprised by the mass quantities of supplies found at Combs' residence.

"Generally speaking, the allegations of a vast criminal conspiracy effectively designed and perpetuated to fulfill the sexual peccadillos of one individual seem pretty shocking in this day and age," Sopori told Fox News Digital. "More specifically, the allegation that authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant definitely has that ‘Ew’ factor, because it’s difficult to imagine a need to maintain those quantities on hand. Was there a massive Costco sale? Probably not."

Firearms

Members of the Combs Enterprise, including his personal security detail, at times carried firearms, according to the indictment. Combs was accused of carrying or brandishing a firearm to "intimidate and threaten others, including victims of and witnesses to his abuse."

Officials seized firearms and ammunition from Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami during the March 25 raid, which included three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers, as well as a drum magazine.

Combs Enterprise members and associates allegedly witnessed the rapper's violence toward the victims, or the victims' injuries caused by Combs, without intervening.

On occasion, Combs Enterprise associates "helped conceal the violence and abuse by, among other things, assisting COMBS in monitoring and preventing victims from leaving locations, such as hotels or COMBS' residences. These occasions included instances in which a victim was required to remain in hiding-sometimes for several days at a time-to recover from injuries COMBS inflicted, without being publicly observed."

Arson

Under the racketeering conspiracy, Combs allegedly engaged in "multiple acts involving arson, chargeable under the following provisions of state law: California Penal Code§ 451 (arson), California Penal Code§§ 21(a), 664 (attempt), California Penal Code § 31 ( aiding and abetting), and California Penal Code § 182 (conspiracy)."

"When employees, witnesses to his abuse, or others threatened Combs' authority or reputation, Combs and members and associates of the Enterprise engaged in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse," the indictment stated.

"These acts of violence included kidnapping and arson. In addition, on multiple occasions, Combs threw both objects and people, as well as hit, dragged, choked, and shoved others."

Officials claimed Combs "relied on the employees, resources, and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."

Video Evidence

Physical assaults at the hands of Combs were "recurrent and widely known," according to the indictment. Combs allegedly assaulted women by, among other things, "striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them."

Surveillance video taken from a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 allegedly showed the billionaire publicly assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura. In the footage, Combs "kicked dragged, and threw a vase at a woman as she was attempting to leave," the indictment said. "When a member of the hotel security staff intervened, Combs attempted to bribe the staff member to ensure silence."

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers , told Fox News Digital that the video evidence helps present a strong case.

"We’ve all seen the video of Diddy beating Cassie, but US Attorney Damian Williams mentioned other video evidence during his press conference," Rahmani said. "Diddy reportedly videotaped the ‘Freak Offs’ according to Cassie and the other civil plaintiffs. People can lie, but video doesn’t."

Combs Enterprise

Combs allegedly maintained a network of people in his "Combs Enterprise" who helped facilitate his global business by "preserving, protecting, promoting, and enhancing the power, reputation, and brand of Sean Combs," the indictment said.

Associates proved their loyalty and fulfilled obligations "through violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse." In addition, the members were available to help fulfill Combs' personal desires, particularly those related to "sexual gratification, including through the exploitation of women and the use of commercial sex workers."

"Even with a skilled lawyer, RICO charges can be difficult to overcome," Keegan said. "The government has to prove every element of a RICO case beyond a reasonable doubt, so the best strategy for Diddy may involve challenging the existence of the alleged criminal organization or that the alleged activity wasn’t sufficient to create a pattern of alleged criminal activity."

Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky decided there were "no conditions" she could impose on Combs in his plea for bail Tuesday. Tarnofsky pointed out sex trafficking is a crime that happens behind closed doors and the rapper would be hard to monitor even with pre-trial monitoring services. The judge considered alternatives to detainment, but found they were not sufficient. Tarnofsky conceded the weight of the evidence against Combs is significant.

Combs' legal team plans to appeal the bail decision.

"Mr. Combs is a fighter. He's going to fight this to the end," the rapper's lawyer said outside the courthouse following the arraignment. "He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid. He's not afraid of the charges."

Rahmani told Fox News Digital, "I don’t think Diddy can win. Jurors may think one victim is lying to get money in a civil lawsuit, but when victim after victim is telling the same story, and that story is corroborated by video evidence, that is too much for jurors to disbelieve."