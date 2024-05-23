Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie speaks out following release of hotel attack video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Cassie Ventura broke her silence days after a video leaked showing the rapper beating her in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The video footage showed the singer attempting to leave the hotel as Combs chased her down.

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Ventura wrote Thursday on Instagram. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

"Domestic Violence is THE issue," she continued. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

Ventura encouraged her 10 million Instagram followers to believe victims when they speak out about domestic violence.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Ventura wrote. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear," she added. "Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

Reps for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the video from eight years ago, which was only recently obtained exclusively by CNN , Combs is seen wearing only socks and a towel as he chases after Ventura. The video corroborated part of the musician's November lawsuit against the entertainment mogul.

"Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," Ventura's lawsuit, which she withdrew shortly after filing, stated.

Combs was intoxicated and fell asleep, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital. Ventura attempted to escape the hotel, but the rapper awoke before she could make it to safety.

He followed her into the hallway, allegedly screaming at Ventura. Combs then threw her on the ground and smashed a vase, according to the court docs.

Combs broke his silence on the video Sunday, calling his behavior "inexcusable." However, he never mentioned Ventura by name.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up – I hit rock bottom – but I make no excuses," he said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now," Combs explained. "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab."

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

