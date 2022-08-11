Tommy Lee posts and deletes fully nude photo on Instagram: 'Ooooopppsss'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posted a now-deleted picture of his genitals on Instagram.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Lee shared an image on his social media account showing himself fully naked sitting in his marble bathroom.

"Ooooopppsss," the 59-year-old rock star wrote in the caption of the post to his 1.4 million followers. Instagram, unlike Twitter, has a strict no-nudity or pornographic content policy.

Many of his friends and fans reacted with shock all across the internet, including his wife, Brittany Furlan.

"OH MY GOD," Furlan, 35, wrote in the comments, according to the New York Post. Tik Tok influencer Daniel Mac responded, ""How long will this stay up?"

PAMELA ANDERSON REUNITES WITH EX TOMMY LEE AT SON'S FASHION EVENT

Dating app Grindr even poked fun at Lee by writing, "Wrong app, babe."

This is not the first time Lee has shown off his genitals on social media. In 2019, he appeared to upload a video of Furlan holding his penis with the caption, "These new Instagram filters are finally gettin wood … I mean God!!! They finally gave me my own filter."

A representative for Lee at the time told news outlets that the genitals were not Lee's but a "filter."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lee is also widely known for his 1995 sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The Hulu drama series "Pam & Tommy" dramatized how the sex tape was stolen and released to the public. The drummer and Anderson are portrayed by Sebastian Stan and Lily James.