Tommy Lee's interview ends abruptly when hosts ask which of his ex-lovers was 'best'

Tommy Lee appeared to abruptly hang up during a recent radio interview when questions about his exes came up.

The Mötley Crüe drummer joined Triple M’s “Moonman in the Morning” radio show on Thursday, where he began the interview by fielding questions about what his life is like amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing protests against police brutality.

However, things quickly took a turn for the uncomfortable when host Jess Eva fired off a question about his past dating life.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Lee’s publicist Jamie Roberts explained that she terminated the call after warning the hosts prior to the interview that she would do so if they ventured outside the agreed-upon topics.

“Like most publicists, I made them, and everyone else that interviews Tommy, aware of the numerous topics that Tommy would be interested in and willing to talk about. And I also told them that I would terminate the interview if they couldn’t play by the rules,” she told Fox News. “They didn’t do their job. So I did mine. Of the 50 interviews we’ve done in the past week, they were the only ones who couldn’t keep it together. It’s unfortunate that they are blaming it on Tommy.”

However, Eva claimed on-air that she was unaware of the agreed-upon rules.

“You are a hero to many men around the world because you’ve romanced some hotties in your time,” she said during the interview. “Heather Locklear, Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell, Pink, out of all your loves, who was the best one?”

With that, the call ended on Lee’s end with an automated voice saying “Goodbye.”

“Did he just hang up on me?”

Her co-host suggested that they got hung up on because she went into a “no-go zone.” Moments later, a producer informed them that Lee’s rep previously stipulated that he was not to be asked about his ex-wives.

“What was I meant to ask him? He’s Tommy Lee, what was I meant to ask him, his favorite chocolate chip recipe?!” Eva said.

Fortunately, Lee took it in stride and was willing to come back for the remainder of the interview. The hosts suggested that the satellite briefly cut out before they moved on with other questions without mentioning the awkward hang up.