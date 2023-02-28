Expand / Collapse search
Tom Selleck has 'Magnum P.I.' reunion with Larry Manetti on 'Blue Bloods'

Selleck, 78, and Manetti, 75, both starred in 'Magnum P.I.' together from 1980 to 1988

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Tom Selleck: Things you may not know Video

Tom Selleck: Things you may not know

Did you know the small-screen superstar almost played Indiana Jones?

"Magnum P.I." actors Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti are leaving fans nostalgic.

The dynamic duo was seen together for a mini-reunion as Manetti prepared for his feature on Selleck’s drama series "Blue Bloods."

Selleck’s "Blue Bloods" co-star Donnie Wahlberg took to Instagram Monday to share a picture of his cast members.

"#MagnumMonday! It’s a mini Magnum PI reunion, on the set of #BlueBloods this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck — together again. Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too," he wrote.

CBS CANCELS ‘MAGNUM P.I.’ REBOOT AFTER 4 SEASONS

Tom Selleck’s "Blue Bloods" co-star Donnie Wahlberg, bottom left, took to Instagram to share a picture of his cast members, featuring "Magnum P.I." star Larry Manetti.

Tom Selleck’s "Blue Bloods" co-star Donnie Wahlberg, bottom left, took to Instagram to share a picture of his cast members, featuring "Magnum P.I." star Larry Manetti. (Instagram)

The sweet reunion photo showed Selleck and Manetti with all smiles, in addition to current members of the "Blue Bloods" cast, including Vanessa Ray, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Andrew Terraciano being tagged in the post.

Selleck, 78, donned a dark grey vest over a black button-up, while Manetti, 75, wore a beige cardigan with a brown leather jacket over and a black scarf.

Tom Selleck, right, and Larry Manetti both starred in "Magnum P.I." from 1980 to 1988.

Tom Selleck, right, and Larry Manetti both starred in "Magnum P.I." from 1980 to 1988. (Getty Images)

Wahlberg paid tribute to late "Magnum P.I." stars Roger E. Mosley and John Hillerman. Mosley died in August 2022 following injuries sustained from a car collision that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. He was 83.

Hillerman died in November 2017 at the age of 84. He had been in declining health leading up to his death.

TOM SELLECK: 8 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE 'MAGNUM P.I.' STAR

From left to right, Larry Manetti, Tom Selleck and Roger E. Mosley of "Magnum P.I." attend the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009.

From left to right, Larry Manetti, Tom Selleck and Roger E. Mosley of "Magnum P.I." attend the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Manetti last shared the screen 35 years ago with Selleck on "Magnum P.I." He portrayed Orville "Rick" Wright from 1980 to 1988. Selleck played the private investigator Thomas Magnum in the popular crime drama series.

In the "Blue Bloods" episode, Manetti will play a retired cop who holds a young man at gunpoint for selling his grandson illicit drugs, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

After his role as Wright, Manetti made guest appearances on "Walker, Texas Ranger," and was featured on reboots of "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I." as Nicky "The Kid" Demarco.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

