CBS cancels ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot after 4 seasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS has canceled "Magnum P.I." after four seasons. The fourth season concluded May 6, an episode that will stand as the show’s finale.

The show was filmed and based in Hawaii and is one of four programs the network canceled, it said in an announcement Thursday. "How We Roll," "B Positive" and "Good Sam" were also cut.

According to TV Line, the fourth season of Magnum P.I., which starred Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks, averaged 7.4 million weekly viewers.

CBS launched a total of 14 drama shows this season, and "Magnum P.I." ranked 9th in total audience viewers.

JAY HERNANDEZ: IT WAS ‘LIBERATING’ FOR FANS TO SEE WOMEN LET LOOSE ON ‘BAD MOMS’

Hernandez reacted to the show's cancelation on Twitter Friday.

"All good thing must come to an end," the actor wrote. "We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us. It's all love. Until next time."

The final episode of the show ended on a cliffhanger, with Juliet and Thomas, played by Weeks and Hernandez, expressing feelings for each other.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The reboot of the hit 1980s show, which starred Tom Selleck, was set in Hawaii the last few years.

Hernandez played the role of a Navy SEAL who used his military skills to become a private investigator. The show also starred Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Roger E. Mosley.

In 2018, Hernandez shared that the show's original star, Selleck, gave the network his blessing for the reboot.

"I know [Executive Producer] Peter [Lenkov] has talked to him, and the conversation went well, and he gave us his blessing," Hernandez told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I showed him [Selleck] the cartoons actually," Lenkov added. "He was great. I mean, I’ve talked to him a few times since then, but when we were pitching the show, we went to him first to get his blessing."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.