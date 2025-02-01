Tom Selleck indulges in McDonald's before 80th birthday celebration with wife and family

Tom Selleck was spotted on a solo outing to McDonald's the day before the actor celebrated his milestone 80th birthday.

The "Magnum P.I." star was photographed in his car while picking up fast food at a drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Selleck was seen holding hands with his wife Jillie Mack after enjoying a birthday dinner with family and friends at the upscale Italian eatery Tuscany il Ristorante in Thousand Oaks.

The couple, who have been married since 1987, were joined by their daughter Hannah, 36, for the celebration.

TOM SELLECK RISKS LOSING CALIFORNIA RANCH WITH CANCELATION OF 'BLUE BLOODS'

Selleck was casually clad in a dark red button-down shirt under a light brown blazer with a tan jacket, blue jeans and olive green sneakers.

Jillie, 67, wore a black and beige striped maxi-dress with a light brown leather jacket, a black cross-body bag and black ankle boots.

Selleck carried a cigar box while Jillie held a gift bag as they strolled hand in hand down the street.

In a December interview with Parade, Selleck said that he had given little thought as to how he planned to celebrate turning 80.

"I’m trying not to count," he said. "I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working. I’ll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."

While speaking with Parade, Selleck said he was looking toward the future after his hit show "Blue Bloods" came to an end.

The Emmy Award winner played Commissioner Frank Reagan in the crime drama for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024.

Selleck explained that he is not planning to retire anytime soon and expressed his hopes to make a return to the Western genre in a project led by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

"A good Western’s always on my list," he said. "I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

Selleck, who lives with Jillie on a 63-acre ranch in Ventura, California, previously starred in seven Westerns, including "The Sacketts," "Concrete Cowboys," "The Shadow Riders," "Quigley Down Under," "Last Stand at Saber River," "Crossfire Trail" and "Monte Walsh."

TOM SELLECK RISKS LOSING CALIFORNIA RANCH WITH CANCELATION OF 'BLUE BLOODS'

While Selleck quipped that offers for new acting roles aren't "pouring in," he added that "some people are thinking of me."

"I don’t know where my next job will take me," he said. "People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Selleck later shared his thoughts on starring in a potential "Blue Bloods" spin-off, saying "I’m open to suggestions because I love Frank Reagan, but nobody’s really asked."

"I don’t see him retiring and going off somewhere," the actor added. "If he goes off to a small town, I’d rather do more ‘Jesse Stone’ movies."

Selleck played police chief Jesse Stone in nine TV movies from 2005 to 2015. The films were based on Robert B. Parker's "Jesse Stone" novel series.

During his interview with Parade, Selleck told the outlet that he wasn't aware of plans for another "Jesse Stone" movie but didn't rule out reprising the role in the future.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It would be an interesting challenge because Jesse is older now," he said. "There’ve been quite a few years between shows. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a viable character. Everywhere I go, one of the things I get asked is, "When can I see another 'Jesse Stone'?"

At the time, Selleck admitted that coming to terms with the end of "Blue Bloods," which aired its final episode on Dec. 13, had been difficult.

"The hardest part for me is we had the ‘Blue Bloods’ family and we had the actors’ family," he said. "They’re all my pals. I miss them. It’s going to take a lot of getting used to."