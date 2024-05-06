Tom Selleck risks losing California ranch with cancelation of 'Blue Bloods'

Tom Selleck may soon be facing a big life change.

The actor, 79, has been starring in the popular CBS crime drama "Blue Bloods" since 2010, but later this year, the show is set to end. Without the income he earns from it, Selleck may be forced to give up his California ranch.

Speaking on "CBS Sunday Morning," he talked about his long, successful career that has spanned across decades. In discussing it, he remarked, "You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place."

‘BLUE BLOODS’ STAR TOM SELLECK HAS NEVER USED EMAIL OR TEXT, BUT ADMITS TO OCCASIONALLY LOOKING UP HIS NAME

"The place" is his 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California. He purchased it in 1988 after he quit "Magnum: PI." It used to be an avocado farm before a drought hit, but now, Selleck focuses on rebuilding the place.

The reporter seemed shocked that Selleck could actually lose his ranch, asking, "Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?"

"That's always an issue," the actor admitted. "If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

As he explained on "CBS Mornings," he accidentally fell into the acting profession. He had wanted to be a professional baseball player, but taking a theater class for an easy A in college changed the course of his life drastically.

His first credited roles came in the late 1960s, and since then, he has developed a huge name for himself.

Selleck seems intent that even if "Blue Bloods" ends this year, he still wants to keep working.

Explaining that when looking to the future, he sees more acting gigs on his plate, he said, "As an actor, you never lose – I don't lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it's my last job."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I like the fact that there's no excuses!" he continued with a laugh. "You just go to work and you do the work. And I have a lot of reverence for what I call 'the work,' and I love it. And I'd like to keep doing it."

Ideally, he would like to keep working on "Blue Bloods." Although the show is scheduled to air its series finale this winter, he is holding out hope that the decision will be reversed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses," he said. "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Selleck made similar remarks today on "CBS Mornings." There, he said that the decision to end the show now is "debatable," insisting that the show is "as good as ever."

In 2020, the actor spoke to People about what his ranch means to him.

"My relationships and my ranch keep me sane," he confessed. "I do grunt work and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It's a retreat."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Selleck married wife Jillie Mack in 1987. He was previously married to Jaqueline Ray. The two share a daughter named Hannah and a son named Kevin.