Tom Petty's stolen guns, unreleased music recovered by police after burglary, guitars still missing

Police have reportedly apprehended the culprit that stole some priceless items from late musician Tom Petty that were being held in storage.

According to TMZ, an engineer for Tom Petty owned a storage locker in San Fernando Valley, Calif., containing the late “Free Fallin’” singer’s guitars, guns and hard drives with unreleased songs recorded before his death.

The outlet reports the items stolen last month were worth at least $100,000. Police said the thief confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested for burglary. The gossip site notes that both the guns and hard drives were recovered and that law enforcement is tracking down leads in order to recover the guitars.

Representatives for the San Fernando Valley Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Petty, known for hits like “I Won’t Back Down” and “Runnin’ Down A Dream” died in 2017 at age 66 after he was found unconscious at his California home. His wife, Dana, and daughter, Adria, previously revealed that he suffered an overdose that was caused by a variety of medications. The official report confirmed that Petty had fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Born in Gainesville, Fla., Petty rose to fame in the late 1970s as the lead singer in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Petty's albums included "Damn the Torpedoes," ''Hard Promises" and "Full Moon Fever," although his first No. 1 did not come until 2014 and "Hypnotic Eye."

Despite having a fractured hip, knee problems and emphysema, Petty continued to perform, finishing up a tour just days before his Oct. 2, 2017, death.

