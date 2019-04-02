Tom Petty's widow in legal battle with his daughters: report

Tom Petty’s widow is taking a dispute with his daughters to court.

In a new legal filing, widow Dana York Petty has accused the rock legend’s two daughters from a previous marriage, Adria and Annakim Petty, of making it impossible to manage his estate, reports TMZ.

Dana says that while she’s in charge of the estate, Tom granted his two daughters a say in the decision-making process before his death in 2017. She claims this has led to disputes over unreleased music and has also seen the daughters lash out against surviving members of their father’s band, The Heartbreakers.

According to Dana, the daughters are getting in the way of her including unreleased solo material on a 25th-anniversary reissue of his album “Wildflowers,” which she says could be worth millions in royalties.

She also included an email she says Adria sent to two surviving Heartbreakers, in which she allegedly wrote, “What I don’t have the temperament for is having my entire life raped. Being disparaged. My dad being disgraced. And being surrounded by selfish, unreliable people and drug addicts.”

She also says that Adria flipped out about the image that was to be used on a sign for a park dedicated to her father in his native Gainesville, Fla., even though she initially approved of the picture’s usage.

Dawn has requested that the court appoint a day-to-day manager for the estate and to ask the daughters to calm down.

Petty died of an accidental overdose in October 2017 at the age of 66. Adria and Annakim are from his first marriage to Jane Benyo.

