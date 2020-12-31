Tom Hanks reveals 'horrible haircut' he got to film Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks isn't too thrilled with his latest hairdo.

The Hollywood superstar appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" on Tuesday and revealed that he's undergone some serious hairstyling for his role as Colonel Tom Parker in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

In his virtual interview, Hanks, 64, wore a dark baseball cap to cover up his head as he addressed the film, explaining that it's being filmed down under in Australia.

"Here, let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to portray Colonel Tom Parker," he said, then moving closer to the camera.

In jest, the actor stood up so that as he removed his hat, his head was obstructed from the view of his camera.

"Check out this horrible [haircut]," he joked. "Can you see that? Look at that thing!"

Hanks then bobs down in front of the camera for just a brief moment to reveal his nearly-bald head -- a hair pattern known as "The U" as hair is not present on the top of his head, but can be seen in a U-shape from ear-to-ear.

He slipped his cap back on as the audience cheered.

"I just scared the children," Hanks said. "I want to apologize."

The biopic of the rock and roll legend will star Austin Butler as Presley while Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla Presley. "Stranger Things" actor Dacre Montgomery, "Lord of the Rings" star David Wenham and singer Yola are all set to make appearances as well.

Hanks was one of the earliest celebrities to announce they'd tested positive for coronavirus alongside his wife Rita Wilson.

The duo announced their diagnoses back in March while also in Australia, preparing to film the movie.

Production on the picture was paused -- as were most film, television and stage productions -- until filming resumed later in the year.

