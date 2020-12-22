Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson plan to receive COVID-19 vaccine 'after everybody who truly needs it'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrity couple to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 diagnoses at the start of the pandemic earlier this year, and now the actor is discussing their plans to receive the vaccine.

Hanks, 64, appeared on the "Today" show Monday to discuss his upcoming movie "News of the World," and he also touched on his recovery from the novel coronavirus. Fans may remember Hanks and Wilson contracted the virus while the actor was filming Baz Luhrmann’s big-budget Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. They quarantined there for two weeks in March before returning to their Los Angeles home.

"We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it. But OK, we had it, and it was a tough 10 days, but I think what's much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula is we didn't give it to anybody," Hanks told host Savannah Guthrie.

Hanks confirmed that he and Wilson are still wearing face masks and lauded the significance of doing so.

"Not just so we don't catch it but so you don't give it to somebody in case you are one of those asymptomatic carriers," Hanks continued.

Asked if the actor would receive the coronavirus vaccine publicly, he said, "Yeah, sure."

As Christmas Day approaches, Hanks said his family has "muted" plans for the holiday. He admitted the couple's tree has yet to be decorated but noted that because he spent time in Australia to film a movie role, he still has shopping left to do.

Back in September, Hanks returned to Australia to continue filming. It was then that he came under fire for allegedly bypassing the required two-week quarantine. At the time, however, the actor had been given the OK by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to bypass the quarantine process, but he ended up doing it from a luxury resort in Broadbeach.

At the time, Australia’s 7News noted the production company had rented out several floors of the resort so cast and crew could isolate in comfort while still observing the government’s rules.