Tom Cruise's rumored 25-year old love interest shuts down dating speculation: 'Literally insane'

Spanish musician Victoria Canal shut down romance rumors after speculation surfaced that she's been dating Tom Cruise.

"guys. i am not dating tom cruise. this is literally insane," she wrote on her Instagram Story. She also posted a photo with her hand over her mouth on Instagram with a lengthy caption.

"guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i’m deceased," she wrote in part. "let’s just stop this in its tracks - i’m sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

Cruise, 62, and Canal, 25, first met at a festival in Glastonbury earlier this year with things becoming romantic in the last few weeks, Page Six had reported before Canal took to social media to set the record straight.

After meeting, Cruise reportedly invited Canal to the set of "Mission: Impossible 8" in Oxfordshire, crew members claimed. The "bizarre" move allegedly shocked those close to Cruise.

"Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends," a source told the Sun.

"It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends, but they are pretty much inseparable," the insider noted.

"They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight."

Neither Cruise nor Canal have confirmed the romance. Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for the actor and musician for comment.

Cruise was spotted in the VIP section of a Coldplay concert in June, the same night Chris Martin brought Canal on-stage.

"Best day of my life," the Spanish singer captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

The two also attended Bruce Springsteen's Wembley Stadium concert and later posed for a photo with the musician.

Cruise attended the "Twisters" premiere with Canal shortly after meeting at the Glastonbury Festival.

"We met backstage at Glastonbury and talked about the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, ‘roll with me!'" Canal posted on Instagram.

Canal traveled to the premiere with Cruise in a helicopter, Page Six reported.

The two were also spotted at the Battersea Power Station’s helipad just a week after the "Twisters" premiere, according to the outlet.

In the caption on Canal's Instagram shutting down the dating rumors, she noted, "in all seriousness guys, tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. and again, i am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. you learn a lot if you're open to life bringing you those teachers."

Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. Outside his marriages, the "Jerry Mcguire" star has been linked to a handful of high-profile women, including Melissa Gilbert, Heather Locklear and Penélope Cruz.

Back in February, there were rumors swirling that Cruise and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, were dating. The two attended London’s Air Ambulance Charity together Feb. 7.

The actor was also linked to Shakira, 47, in May 2023 after the two were photographed walking together at Miami's Formula One Grand Prix race.

The rumor mill quickly began grinding out headlines, but the recently divorced Shakira shut down the story shortly after the photo was taken.

