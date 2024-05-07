Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's kids make rare appearance in first photo with dad since 2009: Their lives now

Tom Cruise enjoyed a rare public night out with his two older children.

The actor attended the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Florida Panthers NHL game with Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29 — his children he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman — in December. The outing marks the first time the trio have been spotted together since 2009.

In a photo posted by former NFL player Derrick Brooks, Cruise is seen with his arm around Brooks, as Connor gives a thumbs up. In the back of the group photo, Isabella is seen smiling.

"Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight!" Brooks wrote on Instagram. "@tomcruise. I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!"

For much of their adult life, Connor and Isabella — who were both adopted by Kidman and Cruise — have remained out of the spotlight. Little is known about their private lives except for what they choose to post online.

According to Isabella's website, the artist has been "drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts."

"Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion."

As for Isabella's younger brother, Connor is an avid golfer, deep sea fisher and owner of Connor's Meatshack in Florida.

Both Isabella and Connor are members of the Church of Scientology, like their father.

In 2018, Kidman — who has not been photographed with her children in years — opened up about their decision to practice Scientology.

"They are able to make their own decisions," Kidman — who also shares daughters Sunday Rose,15, and Faith Margaret,13, with husband Keith Urban — told Australia's Who Magazine. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe, that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

"I'm very private about all that," she added about disclosing information about her relationships with her children. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

It seems Cruise shares the same sentiment.

In 2010, he opened up to Esquire about becoming a dad.

"I remember that first night, just staring at Bella. I was checking her every second, just looking at her, feeling that immediate bond. I was probably looking at her so much that I was keeping her up," he said. "I made a promise to her: All I can do is the best I can. But I’m not going to say I'm going to do something and then not do it."

"If I tell you we’re going to have ice cream on Friday night, we’re going to have ice cream on Friday night," he continued. "If I say I’m going to take your call anytime you need me, and I’m in the middle of something on the set, my world is going to stop for you. I made that promise to all of my kids."

In 2012, Isabella made a rare comment about her mom, telling New Idea Magazine, "I love mom. She’s my mom. She’s great. I see her sometimes and I speak to her. We’re a very close family. I love all of our family."

While it's unknown what the family dynamic looks like these days, it's evident the kids support both their mom and dad and vice versa.

Just last week, Isabella liked an Instagram post in which Kidman shared that she was the recipient of the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award.