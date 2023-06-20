Tom Cruise 'still' dances in underwear like his 'Risky Business' character

Tom Cruise still likes that old time rock and roll.

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the classic 1983 film "Risky Business," Cruise admitted the movie was a "formative experience" in shaping his acting career.

When asked if he dances in his underwear like Joel in the iconic scene, Tom told Access Hollywod, "ya, I still … " before detailing the intricate work behind-the-scenes of the pants-less take.

Cruise was 19 years old when he made "Risky Business" with Paul Brickman, and said he would "never forget that night" he filmed the dancing scene.

When Brickman told him "there's choreography" involved in the scene, Cruise didn't hesitate.

"Look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house," he said. "Who didn't? So I was like, ‘I’ve got this.'"

He detailed the arduous task of figuring out how to "slide across the floor" wearing only socks.

"I saw the opening frame, I go, ‘I want to hit center frame.’ I tried to slide in my socks; it didn’t work," Cruise said. "Then, I said, ‘Well let’s just put stuff down on the floor and I slid all the way across. That didn’t work.

"Put the sticky spray there so every time I’ll slide and land center frame."

Cruise admitted he has been "very fortunate" to be in the business so long as he walked the red carpet for the "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere in Rome at the Auditorium Conciliazione.

"I've been doing this since I was 18," he said.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor revealed that "Risky Business" wasn't just fun to make, it was also a pivotal part of his career.

"It was a learning experience for me, not just as an actor going through it, but then I would spend a lot of time in the editing room," he said.

"I went in the editing room and I saw the shots and looked at how editorially they were putting it together."

He added, "So, I started really, from ‘Taps’ to that – understanding that cinematic process right from the very beginning.

"That was a formative experience. I feel very lucky to have had that opportunity, to be able to have that kind of script and that kind of material at that age."