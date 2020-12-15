Tom Cruise's most famous moments

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and a designation like that doesn't come without its fair share of notable moments.

The star's decades-long career has brought him immeasurable fame, three Oscar nominations, three Golden Globes and an estimated net worth of $600 million, with a $50 million-per-year income, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

For all the glory, there have also been a handful of cringe-worthy moments in the public eye as well.

Here's a look at some of the actor's most famous moments.

1) Coronavirus tirade

Cruise recently became the subject of headlines when he exploded on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7," reportedly after seeing two crew members standing too close to one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In audio obtained by The Sun, the star can be heard threatening the jobs of employees should they break safety guidelines again in a profanity-laden and high-volume rant on set.

"We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf---ers," he yelled on set. "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone."

2) Jumping on Oprah's couch

In May 2005, Cruise paid a visit to "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to promote a film, but the discussion quickly turned to the star's girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes.

Winfrey made note of Cruise's infatuation and, in a moment of elation regarding his relationship, Cruise jumped up from his seat and onto Winfrey's couch. Winfrey and Cruise both laughed as the audience went wild.

The actor recreated the moment during an interview with Jay Leno not long after.

3) "Risky Business" underwear dance

It's tough to listen to Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band without Cruise coming to mind.

One of the actor's more iconic roles was Joel in 1983's "Risky Business," who is enjoying some alone time at home once his parents leave.

One scene, in particular, has withstood the test of time, featuring Cruise wearing a button-down T-shirt, underpants and socks and lip-syncing to "Old Time Rock & Roll," using a candlestick for a microphone.

4) "Jerry Maguire" shouting scene

Another one of Cruise's well-known films is "Jerry Maguire," in which he plays the titular character, a sports agent struggling with his morals.

In one iconic scene, he's chatting with an NFL player played by Cuba Gooding Jr. over the phone, trying to convince the athlete not to drop him as his agent.

Gooding's character, Rod Tidwell, forces Jerry to start shouting "Show me the money!" at the top of his lungs, which irritates his co-workers. He repeats the now-famous lines several times -- loudly.

5) Arguing with Matt Lauer

In 2005, Cruise visited the "Today" show to promote the film "War of the Worlds" in a discussion with the now-disgraced host Matt Lauer.

During the chat, the topic of psychiatry came up and Cruise angrily expressed his opinions on the matter. The two interrupt and speak over one another while arguing over the validity of anti-depressants.

At one point, Cruise calls the journalist "glib" for his stance on Ritalin and suggests he "should be a little bit more responsible in knowing" about such topics.